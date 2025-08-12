Insmed’s Brinsupri scores landmark FDA nod in bronchiectasis, marking first approval of a DPP1 inhibitor

With a landmark U.S. approval Tuesday, Insmed is making waves with a new class of drug that’s also the first to be green lit in the chronic lung disease bronchiectasis.

The FDA has signed off on Insmed’s brensocatib to treat non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFBE) in adults and kids ages 12 and older. The daily oral drug, approved in both 10 and 25 mg tablets, is already available by prescription through a specialty pharmacy network, Insmed noted in a press release.

Prior to Brinsupri's approval, Insmed boasted a single commercial medicine in Arikayce, which was approved in 2018 to treat a narrow group of patients with lung disease caused by the mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) family of bacteria. Now, the New Jersey drugmaker appears to have a future blockbuster on its hands, with Mizuho analysts writing Monday that they expect Brinsupri to reach peak sales of $6.6 billion in NCFBE.

Insmed itself believes the drug can generate $5 billion at peak in the indication, according to an investor presentation (PDF) published Tuesday.

Aside from bringing the first dedicated treatment for NCFBE to the fore, Brinsupri's FDA approval also marks the introduction of the dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1) inhibitor class. As a DPP1 inhibitor, Insmed's drug is designed to inhibit an enzyme that activates neutrophil serine proteases (NSPs) in white blood cells. Though NSPs normally help mediate inflammation and destroy pathogens, in certain diseases, they’re activated to excess, leading to inflammation and the destruction of organs.

Key opinion leaders (KOLs) who spoke to Mizuho have been “incredibly bullish” about the prospects of Brinsupri, the analysts wrote in their Monday note to clients. The KOLs pointed to the drug’s impressive efficacy and safety data, continuing unmet need in the sizable bronchiectasis market and the general enthusiasm around the drug that’s been expressed by both patients and doctors, according to the analysts.

It's estimated that around 500,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with NCFB, Insmed noted in its release. The chronic condition causes the walls of the body’s airways to widen and thicken from inflammation and infection.

The FDA based its approval of Brinsupri on data from Insmed’s phase 3 ASPEN trial, as well as the company's midstage WILLOW study. The results from the phase 3 trial wowed investors and industry watchers when Insmed unveiled them last May, with the company’s shares now trading up roughly 4 times compared to where they were before the 2024 data drop.

In the trial of more than 1,700 NCFBE patients, participants who received a 10 mg dose of Brinsupri charted a 21% reduction in the annual rate of pulmonary exacerbations compared to those on placebo, while patients who received a 25 mg dose of Insmed’s drug experienced a 19% reduction.

The drug also won out on multiple key endpoints by helping extend the time before patients’ first pulmonary exacerbation and boosting the odds of patients remaining exacerbation free over an entire year.

It wasn’t a perfect showing, however, as the study failed to meet the secondary goal of change in baseline of post-bronchodilator forced expiratory volume in one second at Week 52 for the low dose. Brinsupri also failed to reduce the annualized rate of severe pulmonary exacerbations on either dose.

Insmed will price Brinsupri at $88,000 per year before discounts, Mizuho analysts wrote in a new note following a company conference call Tuesday. That sticker price is in line with the range the company had most recently communicated.

It will likely be about a month before Insmed starts logging sales from Brinsupri, the analysts added. In turn, sales of the drug in 2025’s third quarter may be “relatively small,” the Mizuho team said in its previous note.

With the FDA nod, Insmed’s sales force is expected to “begin engaging with U.S. pulmonologists about Brinsupri immediately,” the company said in its approval slide deck.

Insmed isn’t about to be caught flatfooted, as the company has left “no stone unturned to have the strongest launch possible for one of the most anticipated drug launches of the year,” analysts at Leerink Partners wrote in a note to clients last week.

The company’s force has been on the ground since last October and has subsequently already engaged with some 27,000 healthcare professionals in the U.S., which the Leerink team noted is “essentially all the pulmonologists in the country.”

To further ensure a smooth launch, Insmed has built out a patient support team dubbed inLighten, the analysts pointed out.

Wall Street, for its part, has forecasted Brinsupri sales between $40 million and $60 million during the drug’s first year on the market.

Elsewhere, Insmed has submitted additional applications for Brinsupri in the EU and the U.K. The company said last week that it is preparing to file for approval in Japan in the back half of the year as well. Insmed anticipates launching in those territories in 2026 should brensocatib win the requisite approvals in each region.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional details on Insmed's launch preparations.