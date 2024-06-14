Inside this year’s ASCO: Biggest data drops, trends and the best exhibit booth

Each June, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) hosts a conference that gathers physicians, researchers and the cancer community to share their latest research on treatments, technologies and more.

The Fierce team is always on the ground at the ASCO meeting, and this year, Fierce Biotech’s Gabrielle Masson and Fierce Pharma’s Angus Liu covered the event.

In this week's episode of "The Top Line," they discuss the most talked-about data drops at ASCO and share on-the-ground details, including their experience with Gilead’s virtual reality Trodelvy ride.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: