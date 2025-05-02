As Amgen's trio of Horizon drugs disappoints, execs urge analysts to give them more time

It’s been 19 months since Amgen completed its $27.8 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics, and the California company is still struggling to build momentum for three of the prized possessions of the deal—rare disease drugs Uplizna, Krystexxa and Tepezza.

When Amgen presented its first-quarter earnings Thursday, none of the trio met analyst expectations. With sales of $91 million, Uplizna came up $20 million short of the consensus projection. Meanwhile, Krystexxa’s haul of $236 million was $57 million shy of expectations, and Tepezza’s $381 million figure was $69 million off the mark.

The shortfall for the Horizon products came during a quarter in which most of the company’s other treatments exceeded expectations. In fact, Amgen’s overall revenue of $8.1 billion was a 9% increase year over year and topped the analyst consensus.

The lack of success for the Horizon drugs is apparently becoming a sore subject for Amgen execs. During a conference call, after an analyst asked about the stagnant sales of Tepezza and referred to a “couple years” since the Horizon buyout, Chief Financial Officer Peter Griffith was quick to make a correction.

“Just a reminder that the transaction closed in October of 2023,” Griffith said. “It’s been about a year and a half, although so much has happened in the world it might feel like more than that.”

The most vexing Horizon product has been with Tepezza, which remains the lone drug on the market for thyroid eye disease. In its second full year on the market under Horizon, in 2022, it generated $1.96 billion in revenue. But, in the following year, sales came in at $1.77 billion, followed by $1.85 billion last year, when there were signs that Tepezza was rallying.

But the $381 million quarterly result for the treatment was a stunner—it’s lowest figure for a three-month period since the first quarter of 2021 and a 17% sequential decline.

“Sales of Tepezza and Krystexxa were adversely impacted in the quarter by changes to U.S. wholesaler inventory levels," Amgen’s chief commercial officer Murdo Gordon explained. "We do not expect similar deductions in inventory levels for the remainder of the year."

But the result sounded an alarm bell with Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed, who noted the 9% decline in volume and 8% decrease in inventory levels, which “likely put the Horizon acquisition into even more question,” he wrote in a note to investors.

Gordon explained that the initial uptake of Tepezza was strong as it was a long-awaited answer for people who had serious cases of the eye disease and were readily prescribed the treatment from plastic surgeons. To grow sales, Tepezza needs to secure more prescriptions from general ophthalmologist and endocrinologists, he added.

But tapping this segment of the market “may be more challenging to penetrate than previously communicated by the company,” analysts from Citi wrote in a note to clients.

Amgen is far from abandoning hope for Tepezza. The company recently gained a thumbs-up from Europe’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use nd is ready to launch there upon an expected approval.

An additional edge Amgen could secure to help spur sales would be to earn approval for a subcutaneous version of Tepezza, as opposed to the 60- to 90-minute infusions patients undergo every three weeks as it stands. A subQ option would allow patients to receive the treatment faster and in many more settings than at infusion centers. Testing on the formulation began last year.

On a much smaller scale, sales also were disappointing for Uplizna, which fell sequentially from $101 million in the fourth quarter to $91 million in the first.

But help has already arrived in the form of a label expansion last month, making Uplizna the first drug to win an FDA approval for immunoglobulin G4-related disease (IgG4-RD), a disease that affects 20,000 patients in the U.S. and has no standard of care.

Additionally, Amgen announced Thursday that it has secured an FDA decision date of Dec. 14 for Uplizna to treat patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).

With respect to all of the Horizon products, Amgen’s message on Thursday was to give them more time.

“It’s a very young portfolio of products where we’re really just beginning to address the severe diseases that these drugs treat,” Jay Bradner, Amgen’s R&D chief, said. “Whether it’s Tepezza, Uplizna, Krystexxa or Tavneos, these are going to be key growth-driving products for us over the long haul.”