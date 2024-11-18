Amid Seattle downsizing, Gilead cuts 100+ positions at California HQ

The scope of Gilead Sciences' recent round of layoffs is coming into clearer view with the revelation that the company is planning more than 100 cuts at its corporate headquarters.

In a California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) alert, Gilead revealed that it's cutting 104 positions at 333 Lakeside Drive in Foster City, the site of its corporate HQ. The WARN notification date is Nov. 13 and the cuts are set to take effect starting in March of 2025, according to the filing.

Gilead's plan involves laying off five VPs, one SVP and directors in areas such as public affairs, risk governance and HR, SFGate reports.

A Gilead spokesperson said the company is "making changes to further align resources with our long-term strategic goals. Our focus remains on prioritizing resources as we prepare for six potential new launches by the end of 2030 beginning with lenacapavir for HIV prevention in 2025," she added.

The round of 100-plus cuts comes after Gilead trimmed 41 workers from the ranks at the site late last year, according to a prior California WARN roundup (PDF). Before that, the company in April 2023 disclosed plans to eliminate 58 HQ positions.

More recently, Gilead made waves last week with plans to cut 72 workers in Seattle, where it's closing up its lone facility. Gilead's Seattle location focuses on “supporting research and clinical development,” according to the company’s website.

Those layoffs are set to take effect starting in January, according to a Washington WARN notice.

“We are closing our Seattle office as part of our efforts to align resources with our long-term strategic goals,” a Gilead spokesperson told Fierce Biotech last week. “This also includes moving some teams to different locations.”

As with the California cuts, certain employees in Seattle will be able to continue working remotely, apply for another position at the company or leverage severance and job placement services.

Besides the Seattle closure, Gilead is planning to wind up operations at a Philadelphia facility for cell therapy subsidiary, Kite Pharma, by "mid-next year," a spokesperson said last week.

Gilead employed about 18,000 people at the end of last year, according to the company's annual SEC filing.