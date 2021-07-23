CDMO Recipharm continues its rapid expansion with a second fill-finish facility, this time in India

Recipharm is quickly adding pieces to expand its global CDMO presence.

Less than three weeks after unveiling the construction of a new fill-finish facility in Morocco, the Sweden-based company announced it was undergoing construction of another fill-finish plant in India.

The site, near Dehradun in the Himalayan foothills, will have a capacity to produce 1 billion units annually, delivering vials filled with liquid and powder, lyophilized vials, dental cartridges and prefilled syringes.

The factory is part of a partnership with Nichepharm Lifesciences of India. Recipharm has an 8% stake in that company after an investment two years ago.

“From the new company, we’ll be able to provide customers with invaluable access to high-quality sterile fill and finish capacity, which is in huge demand globally,” Recipharm CEO Marc Funk said in a release.

The plant will complement Recipharm’s existing sites in France, Germany and Italy and will be focused on securing approvals from regulators in Europe and the U.S.

The announcement comes on top of Recipharm’s move into Morocco, which was fueled by local pledges of $500 million. The new facility under construction and due for completion in 2023 will employ 300 and have a capacity of 300 million units annually.

Recipharm joined the COVID-19 fight in December, signing on to produce the Moderna vaccine at its plant in Monts, France. The company hasn’t revealed if the new facilities will be engaged in COVID-19 vaccine production, though the plant in Morocco will “mirror” a new fill-finish line it added in France.