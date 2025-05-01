FDA puts up placebo testing requirement for new vaccines, potentially hitting COVID shot makers the hardest: reports

Amid a slew of recent shake-ups at the FDA—including the agency’s reduction in force and high-profile leadership exits —the regulator is ushering in "radical" changes to how it signs off on new vaccines.

“Under Secretary Kennedy’s leadership, all new vaccines will undergo safety testing in placebo-controlled trials prior to licensure—a radical departure from past practices,” the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a statement to CNN.

It isn't immediately clear which "new" vaccines will be affected by the policy. Flu and COVID-19 vaccine shots are updated annually to match the latest strains and variants, so manufacturers do indeed roll out new shots based on their existing platforms. For novel vaccines against completely new viral targets, placebo testing is a regular part of the R&D and regulatory review process.

An HHS spokesperson did not respond to Fierce Pharma’s request for comment. The Washington Post was the first to report the FDA policy change.

An HHS official told CNN the new policy pertains to COVID shots rather than flu vaccines. Flu shots have been "tried and tested” for decades, while COVID-19 vaccines are "new and must have more gold standard science to ensure safety and efficacy for the public," the official told the news outlet.

For years now, the FDA has allowed COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to leverage prior clinical efficacy data—rather than results from new trials—when routinely updating their shots to match the latest variants. When the FDA endorsed updated COVID-19 vaccines last summer, for example, the agency said it considered “manufacturing and nonclinical data” to grant the OKs.

Last year, FDA advisors recommended variants for the updated shots in June, and the agency endorsed the tweaked vaccines in August. It's not immediately clear whether COVID-19 vaccine makers could meet the agency's new requirement in order to release their updated vaccines by the time virus circulation typically ramps up in the fall and winter.

Representatives for the two largest COVID-19 vaccine producers, Pfizer and Moderna, did not immediately respond to Fierce Pharma's request for comment.

While the announcement may come as somewhat of a surprise, in hindsight, there were indications this sort of policy change was in the works.