FDA endorses 2nd new gonorrhea treatment, clearing way for Innoviva's Nuzolvence

After a three-decade drought of new antibiotics to treat gonorrhea, the FDA has signed off on two first-in-class oral treatments for the sexually transmitted infection (STI), which affects more than 80 million people around the world each year.

Friday, the U.S. regulator greenlighted Innoviva’s Nuzolvence (zoliflodacin) for uncomplicated urogenital gonorrhea. The nod comes less than 24 hours after the agency granted an approval in the same indication to GSK’s Blujepa, which was already on the market for uncomplicated urinary tract infections following its approval in March.

The endorsements are similar in that both therapies are indicated for those ages 12 and older where standard of care treatment is contraindicated or where patients are intolerant or unwilling to use the first line of treatment.

While the clearance for Nuzolvence covers patients weighing at least 35 kg (77 pounds), patients must weigh at least 99 pounds to start on Blujepa, according to the FDA..

The approvals come at an important juncture as antimicrobial resistance to gonorrhea treatment has been growing. Gonorrhea has been recognized by the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a priority pathogen and an urgent public threat.

The development of Nuzolvence was part of a private, not-for-profit collaboration with the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP), which sponsored and conducted the phase 3 clinical trial on which FDA approval was based.

“This approval marks a huge turning point in the treatment of multidrug-resistant gonorrhoea, which until now has been outpacing antibiotic development,” Manica Balasegaram, M.D., executive director of the GARDP, said in a release. “Zoliflodacin shows that a different public-private partnership approach to antibiotic development is possible—one that prioritizes global health needs, strengthens access where the burden is highest, and protects the effectiveness of new drugs for the long-term.”

The approval for Innoviva comes one day after the company published (PDF) results in The Lancet from a phase 3 trial demonstrating the noninferiority of Nuzolvence to the standard care combination treatment of injected ceftriaxone and oral azithromycin.

“A new antibiotic that does not require injection and can be used for patients who are allergic to penicillin or related drugs meets two important unmet needs in the treatment of gonorrhea.," lead trial investigator Edward Hook III, M.D., of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said in a release.

Innoviva asserts that its study of 930 patients is the largest ever conducted for a new treatment against Neisseria gonorrhoeae, the bacteria behind gonorrhea. The program included 16 trial sites in five countries—Belgium, the Netherlands, South Africa, Thailand and the U.S.—in five different global regions where there is a high prevalence of the STI.

“As clinicians, we see the devastating impact drug-resistant gonorrhoea can have on people’s lives in Thailand,” Rossaphorn Kittiyaowamarn, M.D., the principal Investigator for Bangrak STI Medical Center, said in a release. “With the number of cases on the rise, there is also huge value in carrying out trials in high-burden countries and among high-burden populations to bring about effective treatment options."

If left untreated or inadequately treated, gonorrhea can lead to infertility and other sexual and reproductive health issues. In 2023, there were more than 600,000 cases of gonorrhea in the U.S., according to the CDC, making it the second-most common STI after chlamydia.

For its part, Innoviva traces its roots to 1996, when it was established as a royalty management company called Advanced Medicine. It rebranded with its current name in 2016. Over a span of two months in 2022, the company bought out La Jolla and Entasis and combined them to form a subsidiary, Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics, to commercialize critical care and infectious disease treatments.

“The FDA’s approval of Nuzolvence marks a pivotal moment for patients and the broader healthcare community managing gonorrhea infections,” Pavel Raifeld, CEO of Innoviva, said in a statement. “This achievement reflects the strength of our development capabilities and the impact of our collaboration with GARDP and the global scientific community.”