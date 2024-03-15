Despite early death concerns, FDA advisers back J&J and Legend's Carvykti for earlier myeloma

Even though the BCMA CAR-T therapy Carvykti showed a potential problem of early patient deaths in a trial, experts on the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) still believe that the drug’s long-term benefits outweigh its risks.

Friday, the 11 experts voted unanimously in favor of Caryvkti as a treatment for multiple myeloma patients who’ve tried one to three prior lines of therapy. The Johnson & Johnson and Legend Biotech CAR-T is currently approved as a fifth-line therapy.

The FDA called Friday’s ODAC meeting because the agency noticed that patients who received Carvykti appeared more likely to die than those who received standard drug combinations in the first 10 months of the CARTITUDE-4 trial. The agency therefore questioned whether that imbalance in early death risk could outweigh the 59% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death—and an interim 43% reduction in the risk of death—that Carvykti has shown in the study.

During Friday’s deliberations, the FDA mainly raised concerns that the delay in getting patients onto treatment and treatment toxicity may have contributed to the early deaths.

The fact that some patients died while waiting to receive the personalized treatment is an important factor in those early deaths, an FDA official pointed out. This pattern “raises issues in the subject selection, optimal disease control while awaiting CAR-T product,” Helkha Peredo-Pinto, M.D., a clinical reviewer at the FDA, said during the meeting.

While the survival advantage swung in Carvykti’s favor after 10 months of the study, J&J noted that the increased death risk was essentially limited to the first three months. During that period, seven patients in the Carvykti patients passed away, versus just one in the control group. For every three-month period after that, the number of deaths for Carvykti was either the same or better than the control group.

J&J’s analysis pointed out that the 32 patients who progressed or died before receiving Carvyti were indeed driving that early survival red flag. But the company suggested that a suboptimal bridging therapy—not the waiting itself—could be to blame for those early progressors.

J&J also agreed with the FDA that there’s currently no good method to identify at-risk patients for potential enhanced bridging management. The New Jersey pharma hypothesized that improving bridging therapy could mitigate the early death risk, but the FDA argued that the company has a responsibility to prove that point rather than asking the agency to rely on a theory.

Despite the FDA’s concerns, the ODAC experts agreed that the agency’s attention shouldn’t be fixated on those few initial events that don’t bear statistical significance. Instead, the risk should be viewed in the context of Carvaykti’s statistically significant benefits over a longer timeframe.

“When you look at the context of the harm and a handful of events in the early months, compared to the tail of the curves that we’re seeing, I think it’s a pretty clear signal of benefit,” Christopher Lieu, M.D., from the University of Colorado, said during the meeting.

As at least two experts noted, signs of an early survival detriment in an overall positive trial aren’t completely unheard of in cancer drug development. Even one FDA staffer agreed that Carvykti’s overall survival pattern looks like just a stem cell transplant, in which physicians would ask patients to accept an upfront burden of increased risk of death because there’s clear evidence of an overall survival benefit down the line.

But in this case, the FDA was just not sure whether that later benefit warrants the initial risks.

Still, the ODAC members were convinced on J&J and Legend’s application based on CARTITUDE-4’s striking progression-survival showing and positive overall survival data, which were about half complete before a final analysis. The overall survival curves show that Carvykti’s advantage keeps widening as the trial progresses.

“I felt that the long-term PFS was compelling, [and] the survival is going in that direction,” William Gradishar, M.D., from Northwestern University said. “Furthermore, the upfront risk, I remain unconvinced that that’s directly attributable to the therapy itself.”

The FDA is set to deliver a verdict on J&J and Legend’s application for Caryvkti in earlier-line myeloma by April 5. The agency doesn’t have to follow the opinions of advisory committees, but it typically does.

The same ODAC meeting will also discuss Bristol Myers Squibb’s submission for its rival BCMA CAR-T therapy Abemca as a potential third-line treatment, focusing on death risks in that case as well.