ExCellThera's novel blood cancer stem cell therapy Zemcelpro earns EU nod

A new treatment option for certain patients with blood cancers has passed muster with the European Commission (EC).

Zemcelpro, made by ExCellThera subsidiary Cordex Biologics, is a one-time cell therapy meant to offer a curative treatment for those with hematological malignancies (also known as blood cancers) who don’t have access to necessary donor cells.

After winning an endorsement from the Europe’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in June, the EC has now followed suit with a nod authorizing the therapy to treat adults with blood cancers who require an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation following myeloablative conditioning (chemotherapy or radiotherapy) and for whom no other type of suitable donor cells are available.

“This authorization marks a pivotal milestone in delivering on the therapeutic promise of Zemcelpro for adults battling life-threatening haematological malignancies,” ExCellThera and Cordex’s CEO David Millette said in an Aug. 27 press release. “As the first and only cell therapy approved for patients without access to suitable donor cells, Zemcelpro offers a vital new stem cell transplant option—and renewed hope—for those who have been left without one.”

Zemcelpro is a unique personalized treatment made up of stem cells derived from a donor’s umbilical cord blood, some of which have been grown and multiplied. Under this approach, Zemcelpro renders the stem cells from a small blood cord unit more effective, according to a June European Medicines Agency release on the CHMP decision.

In clinical studies, 21 of the 25 patients that ExCellThera evaluated in a pooled analysis of two single-arm, open-label studies achieved neutrophil engraftment, the term for when donor stem cells successfully produce the white blood cells neutrophils, within a median time of 20 days. The European approval is conditional, meaning the company will have to provide more comprehensive clinical data in the future.

A phase 3 study will be initiated “as soon as possible,” according to ExCellThera. Zemcelpro’s potential use in other patient populations, such as pediatric patients and those with non-malignant hematological diseases, is also being investigated.

With the nod, Zemcelpro offers a first-of-its-kind option to many of the thousands of patients who are diagnosed each year in Europe with blood cancers—such as leukemias and myelodysplastic syndromes—as well as the only potential curative option for some blood cancers.

Many patients face barriers that prevent them from accessing suitable donor cells, such as a lack of compatible donors or trouble securing cells within the often-short window required for transplant.

No official statistics exist to track the number of patients who miss out on potentially curative transplants, but the group includes a disproportionately high number of people from ethnic minority backgrounds, ExCellThera pointed out in its release.

Patients who do not receive needed stem cell transplants face disease progression or complications and may need hospitalization and supportive care. Zemcelpro, for its part, "has the potential not only to save lives but also to reduce the healthcare and societal burden associated with these devastating conditions,” the company noted.

The drug’s launch hinges on several factors, including wrapping up national reimbursement procedures. Meanwhile, ExCellThera’s Cordex is currently working “closely” with authorities in individual countries to enable early access for eligible patients as the reimbursement talks progress.

The company is also in discussions with leading stem cell transplant centers to set up a network of treatment centers for the future administration of Zemcelpro.

Beyond Europe, additional regulatory filings are planned for the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Switzerland, according to the company. Cordex is “actively seeking” strategic partnerships to ramp up the commercialization efforts in Europe and other markets, its parent company said.