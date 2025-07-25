Europe's CHMP gives thumbs-up to Lilly's Kisunla and Gilead's long-acting PrEP drug Yeytuo

Four months after giving Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s disease treatment a thumbs-down, Europe’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended it for approval, albeit in a restricted patient population.

The positive opinion covers Kisunla's use in patients with early Alzheimer’s symptoms who have one or no copies of the apolipoprotein E ε4 (ApoE4) gene.

The drug is not recommended for individuals carrying two copies of the ApoE4 gene. Those patients are more susceptible to amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), which are a primary side effect of currently approved Alzheimer’s drugs.

The restriction is the same as the one applied by European regulators when it granted marketing authorization to Eisai and Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi three months ago. Those companies went through the same rejection/appeal process as Lilly did with European regulators.

Lilly went through the same go-round with regulators in the U.S. before it secured approval of Kisunla in July of last year. Then, earlier this month, the FDA signed off on a new dosing regimen for the treatment, featuring a more gradual titration, which leads to a significantly lower rate of ARIA-related brain swelling. The new dosing regimen also applies to Thursday’s thumbs-up from the CHMP.



Endorsement for Gilead’s PrEP injection



The CHMP has also provided a positive opinion on Gilead Sciences' HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) Yeytuo (lenacapavir), a twice-a-year subcutaneous injection which has been hailed as one of the most important breakthroughs in the effort to end the epidemic.

The FDA blessed the shot last month under its commercial name Yeztugo.

The CHMP recommendation applies to adults and adolescents and came under an accelerated pathway, “because it is considered to be of major public health interest in the EU and the rest of the world,” the regulator said.

It was also evaluated under the EU-Medicines for all program, which included participation from the World Health Organization and regulators from several African and Asian nations. The program helps speed approvals where “regulatory capacity may be limited,” the CHMP said.

“Lenacapavir for PrEP has the potential to become a critical tool for public health, helping to expand prevention options for people who face the highest barriers to care,” Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Gilead’s chief medical officer, said in a release.



Other CHMP decisions



A month after Supernus Pharmaceuticals made a $561 million bet on Zurzuvae, buying out its developer Sage Therapeutics, the CHMP has registered a positive opinion on the treatment for postpartum depression. The Biogen-partnered treatment was endorsed by the FDA in August 2023, along with a rejection from the regulator in a much larger patient population, major depressive disorder.

The European regulator has also signed off on rare disease specialist IntraBio’s Aqneursa for the treatment of the lysosomal storage disorder Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC). The endorsement comes 10 months after the FDA approved two treatments for NPC in consecutive weeks, Aqneursa and Zevra Therapeutics’ Miplyffa, which has yet to win a nod in Europe.

Less than three weeks after the FDA approved KalVista Pharmaceuticals' Ekterly for acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE), the CHMP has followed suit. This is the first oral treatment for HAE recommended for approval in Europe, reducing the burden of injection on patients and speeding up the time between onset of attack and administration of the medicine, the CHMP said.

Ono Pharmaceuticals has won a CHMP nod for Romvimza, for the treatment of adults with symptomatic tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT), a condition where the tissue surrounding the joints and tendons expands abnormally, forming outgrowths of the joint. The drug, which was acquired last year in Ono’s $2.4 billion buyout of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, was endorsed by the FDA in February of this year, joining Daiichi Sankyo’s Turalio as the only other marketed treatment for TGCT.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals' Tryngolza, for the treatment of adults with familial chylomicronemia syndrome, has gotten a thumbs-up from CHMP. The rare, autosomal recessive inherited disorder is characterized by elevated levels of triglycerides in the blood. The FDA approved the treatment in December of last year.

Also receiving a CHMP nod is Servier’s Voranigo for low-grade astrocytoma or oligodendroglioma, two rare malignant brain tumors. The FDA blessed the treatment in August of last year.