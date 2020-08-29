ESC: Amarin's Vascepa cuts patients' arterial plaque after 18 months of treatment

With its blockbuster hopes in question after a catastrophic patent loss, Amarin's Vascepa continues to pique investigators' interest over how exactly it cuts patients' cardiovascular risks. New data from an investigator-sponsored imaging study could provide a clue.

Vascepa cut patients' coronary plaque by 17% over placebo in an 18-month imaging study investigating the mechanism of action behind the pill's FDA-approved CV risk benefits, according to late-breaking science presented Saturday at the European Society of Cardiology's virtual annual meeting.

Patients treated with a daily 4-milligram dose of Vascepa after statins saw a significant reduction in plaque levels, a potential clue behind how the fish-oil derivative helps cut the risk of major cardiovascular events in patients with abnormally high triglycerides and preexisting cardiovascular disease.

The 18-month findings followed nine-month interim data from the Lundquist Institute study presented in November.

Understanding Vascepa's effect on arterial plaque will help Amarin learn about the "complex biology" behind how its drug—a purified form of omega-3 fatty acid EPA—works and explore its potential use in other indications, according to Chief Medical Officer Craig Granowitz.

Vascepa notched an FDA approval in December to include its heart-helping benefits on its label, which at the time marked a potential blockbuster label expansion. The agency based its review on Amarin's Reduce-It outcomes study, which showed that Vascepa cut the risk of major CV events by 25% over placebo.

One of the lingering unknowns from that trial—the effect of a mineral oil placebo, rather than a traditional placebo, on patient outcomes—was addressed in the Evaporate study, which found the mineral oil pill had no significant effect at reducing arterial plaque over another placebo.