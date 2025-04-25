Fierce Pharma Asia—Enhertu's first-line win; Akeso bispecific's positive readout; Regeneron, Fujifilm's $3B deal

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo are gunning to get Enhertu a new first-line approval in HER2-positive breast cancer after a positive phase 3 readout. Akeso's bispecific ivonescimab has bagged a phase 3 win when combined with chemotherapy in first-line lung cancer. Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies signed a 10-year manufacturing contract with Regeneron.

1. AstraZeneca, Daiichi say Enhertu delivers 'highly statistically significant' efficacy in first-line breast cancer

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo said a phase 3 trial of their Enhertu has met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival in first-line HER2-positive breast cancer. The antibody-drug conjugate was paired with Roche’s Perjeta and outperformed the standard combination of Perjeta, Herceptin and chemotherapy. The two companies are preparing regulatory filings.

2. With new trial win, Akeso bispecific shows prior success against Keytruda is no 'fluke'

Akeso and Summit Therapeutics’ PD-1xVEGF bispecific ivonescimab has posted another phase 3 trial win. This time, the drug’s combination with chemo beat BeiGene’s PD-1 inhibitor Tevimbra and chemo in Chinese patients with first-line squamous non-small cell lung cancer on progression-free survival. This readout shows that ivonescimab’s previous head-to-head win against Keytruda was “anything but a ‘one hit wonder,’” a Citi analyst said.

3. Amid industry's onshoring push, Regeneron taps Fujifilm Diosynth for $3B, 10-year commercial manufacturing team-up

Regeneron has penned a 10-year agreement worth more than $3 billion with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies. The deal will see the Japanese CDMO help manufacture bulk drug product at its Holly Springs, North Carolina, campus for Regeneron’s commercial biologics. The deal will nearly double Regeneron’s domestic manufacturing capacity.

4. Stealth biotech bags rights to VelaVigo bispecific in $440M deal

Shanghai-based VelaVigo Bio has offloaded ex-China rights to a bispecific to Ollin Biosciences for up to $440 million. The target of the asset, VBS-102, was unclear, although Ollin appears to have a focus on ophthalmology. The deal comes six months after VelaVigo sold ex-China rights to a Nectin4xTROP2 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate to Avenzo Therapeutics.

5. Halozyme sues Merck over subcutaneous Keytruda as licensing talks fall through

Halozyme has filed a lawsuit against Merck & Co., accusing the New Jersey pharma’s subcutaneous Keytruda infringes 15 of its Mdase family of patents over modified human hyaluronidases. Merck’s SC Keytruda is developed with a hyaluronidase from South Korean company Alteogen.

6. Ascletis sees no benefit to high, fast oral GLP-1 dose titration, takes low, slow regimen forward

Ascletis posted some baffling phase 1 results from a high dose of its oral GLP-1 prospect ASC30. Thanks to two outliers who lost just 1.8% of their weight after 28 days, the dose’s average weight reduction was even worse than that previously reported for two lower doses. Even after removing those outliers, the high dose performed similarly to a lower dose.

7. Tariff hits to generic drugs could 'blow back on everybody' without supply chain resilience, says USP chief

8. Lupin recalls nearly 3,000 bottles of OCD medication in the US after subpar stability testing results

9. Chinese CRO GemPharmatech expands in San Diego as industry weighs FDA's animal testing shift

10. Lowering blood pressure reduces dementia risk in patients with hypertension, large China trial reveals