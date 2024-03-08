Fierce Pharma Asia—Eisai's Leqembi outlook; Sumitomo's downsizing; Kyowa Kirin's expansion

In separate updates from Japanese drugmakers, Eisai presented new projections for its Biogen-partnered Alzheimer's disease med Leqmebi, while Sumitomo Pharma initiated a round of layoffs in the U.S. Meanwhile, Kyowa Kirin is investing $200 million to build a new biologics facility in North Carolina. Plus more.

1. Despite Leqembi's launch pains, Eisai projects Alzheimer's med will reach $8.8B in the long run

Eisai expects its Biogen-partnered Alzheimer’s disease drug Leqembi to reach 1.3 trillion yen ($8.8 billion) in sales in its fiscal year 2032. By that time, the number of patients eligible for the treatment should increase to 3.32 million, compared to less than 400,000 in 2026. To help overcome some initial launch hurdles, Eisai aims to boost its neurology field force by about 30% later this year.

2. Sumitomo Pharma, suffering from sliding sales, lays off another 400 US staffers

Sumitomo Pharma is laying off 400 staffers in the U.S. The job cuts come after the Japanese company failed to meet certain targets in its five-year business plan. The company’s revenue during the nine months ended in December dropped nearly 50% compared with the same period in 2022. The decline was chalked up in part to the U.S. loss of exclusivity for its antipsychotic Latuda.

3. Kyowa Kirin plans $200M plant in North Carolina, where it'll hire 100-plus new employees

Another Japanese company, Kyowa Kirin, is expanding its U.S. footprint with a $200 million investment to build a biologics manufacturing facility in Sanford, North Carolina. The location is set to be in the Helix Innovation Park, and the company plans to enlist 102 new staffers, according to a release from the state.

4. Senate committee advances bill targeting Chinese biotech firms (Reuters)

The U.S. Senate’s homeland security committee voted 11-1 to move forward a draft bill that seeks to ban certain Chinese biotech companies from receiving federal contracts. The bill, previously known as the Biosecure Act, specifically names WuXi AppTec and the BGI Group among Chinese firms that pose national security risks to the U.S. It’s not clear when the bill will be brought to the Senate floor for a full vote.

5. Eisai to drop up to $15M on C2N Diagnostics to boost the reach of Alzheimer's disease blood tests

Amid a slow launch of Leqembi, Eisai is investing in diagnostics for the disease. The Japanese pharma has pledged up to $15 million for C2N Diagnostics, which develops Alzheimer’s tests by detecting the tau and beta-amyloid proteins in the blood. The goal is to support broad access of Alzheimer’s treatment by offering more affordable diagnostic tools in the future.

6. UCB ups the ante with CDMO Samsung Biologics, signing $288M deal

UCB has expanded its drug substance manufacturing contract with Samsung Biologics to include a third product. The deal, worth 382 billion Korean won ($288 million), will see Samsung produce for UCB an anti-tau candidate for progressive supranuclear palsy, which is in early-stage testing. The new agreement allows Samsung Biologics to showcase its “Plant 3,” CEO Tae Han Kim said.

Other News of Note:

