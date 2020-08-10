Don't forget to nominate 2020's fiercest women in life sciences

Three people looking at a display of black and white photos depecting a diverse group of people
(Gerd Altmann)

There’s still time to send us your nominations for this year’s Fiercest Women in Life Sciences! Submissions close next week.

To recap, we’re looking for women in biotech, pharma and medtech who, in spite of challenges both unique to the industry and to being female, stand out as leaders, innovators and mentors. They can be industry professionals, academics, regulators, venture capitalists—you name it.

We are often asked whether we have a list of criteria for consideration. We don’t. If a particular woman is making a mark on the life sciences industry, we want to hear about her.

Sept. 15-17,2020

Cytiva Virtual Event: Tapas & Tech Talks Copy - Strategies for robust and scalable

Strategies for robust and scalable processes: from research through late-stage trials
(with Cytiva and IQVIA)

For a taste of what we’re looking for, check out last year's feature here, 2018’s here and 2017’s here. Please submit your nominations using the form below, including details about your nominee to help us understand her contributions to the field. The form will be open until 11:59 p.m. EDT on Monday, Aug. 17. 

 

Read more on
diversity Women in Life Sciences

Suggested Articles

WuXi Biologics Ireland
Manufacturing

WuXi taps veteran insider to head fledging vaccine CDMO unit

WuXi Biologics has tapped its former Chinese facility head as CEO of its still-in-the-works vaccines CDMO unit in Ireland.

by Kyle Blankenship
Ajovy
Pharma

Teva's Ajovy launch gains steam after autoinjector rollout

After a slow start, Teva's Ajovy launch is improving following the FDA approval for an autoinjector.

by Eric Sagonowsky
White House
Pharma

After pricing tensions, pharma hits back at 'Buy American' order

After Trump's "Buy American" executive order for essential medicines, the pharma industry is pushing back.

by Eric Sagonowsky