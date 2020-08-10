Don't forget to nominate 2020's fiercest women in life sciences

There’s still time to send us your nominations for this year’s Fiercest Women in Life Sciences! Submissions close next week.

To recap, we’re looking for women in biotech, pharma and medtech who, in spite of challenges both unique to the industry and to being female, stand out as leaders, innovators and mentors. They can be industry professionals, academics, regulators, venture capitalists—you name it.

We are often asked whether we have a list of criteria for consideration. We don’t. If a particular woman is making a mark on the life sciences industry, we want to hear about her.

For a taste of what we’re looking for, check out last year's feature here, 2018’s here and 2017’s here. Please submit your nominations using the form below, including details about your nominee to help us understand her contributions to the field. The form will be open until 11:59 p.m. EDT on Monday, Aug. 17.