CureVac's mRNA coronavirus shot boasts one advantage over Pfizer and Moderna counterparts—refrigerated storage

Vaccine
CureVac said its vaccine can be stored at refrigerator temperatures for up to 3 months. (Guschenkova/iStockGettyImages)

While Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine turned in strong early efficacy numbers and NIAID director Anthony Fauci said he expects similar figures from Moderna, the new class of mRNA shots mostly comes with stringent storage requirements that raise logistical hurdles for a broad rollout. Except the program under development at CureVac, which now reports its candidate is stable for up to three months at refrigerator temperatures.

Read more on
COVID-19 vaccine development vaccine delivery CureVac Pfizer Moderna Therapeutics

