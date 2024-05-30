CSL Seqirus scores 4th award from US government for bird flu pandemic preparedness

The United States Department of Health and Human Services has expanded its avian flu pandemic preparedness partnership with CSL Seqirus, lining up the vaccine specialist to complete the fill-finish process for the shots.

Execution of this stage will increase the arsenal of vaccines acquired by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) under its National Pre-Pandemic Influenza Vaccine Stockpile (NPIVS) program.

It is the fourth award from BARDA to CSL Seqirus related to preparations for a potential outbreak of avian influenza (HPAI) virus, which has been detected in wild birds and livestock throughout the U.S.

With this agreement, CSL Seqirus will deliver 4.8 million vaccine doses that are matched to the current H5N1 strain of the virus.

On Thursday, the CDC reported on the spread of H5N1 in dairy cattle and two cases of humans contracting the virus.

“The CDC maintains the risk to public health as low. We are closely monitoring the situation because we are acutely aware of the threat that influenza virus strains like H5N1 can pose and take seriously our role in preparedness efforts alongside our government and public health partners,” Marc Lacey, CSL Seqirus, Global Executive Director for Pandemic, said in a release.

CSL will provide the vaccines from its massive manufacturing site in Holly Springs, N.C. which was built through a public-private partnership between the company and BARDA 15 years ago.

The facility can deliver up to 150 million doses within six months of the declaration of a pandemic, CSL Seqirus said, with a second phase of manufacturing enabling more vaccines as needed.

Two years ago, CSL Seqirus gained a “ready to respond” designation, meaning that in the case of a pandemic, it would immediately shift from its usual production of seasonal flu shots to the manufacture of those for the emergency.

Of the potential $2 billion award amount from the government to CSL Seqirus, BARDA has obligated $1.1 billion to the company, with $139 million of that paid for, according to USASpending.com.

In October 2022, CSL Seqirus scored a $30 million contract from BARDA to conduct a phase 2 trial of its avian flu candidate. In August of last year, BARDA awarded a $46.3 million contract to the company for one bulk lot of HPAI vaccines.