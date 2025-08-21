Ionis steps into crowded HAE market with FDA approval for Dawnzera

Since 2008, the FDA has approved 11 treatments for a rare genetic condition called hereditary angioedema (HAE), three of which have occurred in the last two months.

The latest drug to join this cohort of medicines arrived Thursday with the FDA approval of Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Dawnzera (donidalorsen). Despite entering a competitive, crowded market, it shouldn’t be difficult for Dawnzera to differentiate itself. As the first RNA-targeted treatment for HAE, it is a first-in-class therapy and further distinguishes itself with its dosing schedule and ability to be injected at home.

The U.S. regulator has signed off on Dawnzera for prophylactic use by those age 12 years and older to reduce the likelihood of the sudden, unpredictable episodes of severe swelling in the limbs, face, abdomen and larynx that characterize HAE. The disorder, which affects 7,000 people in the U.S., can be fatal when it strikes the airways and inhibits breathing.

Dawnzera was designed to target plasma prekallikrein, a protein that activates inflammatory mediators associated with acute attacks of HAE.

Paving the way for approval was a phase 3 trial in which Dawnzera reduced the HAE attack rate by 81% compared to placebo over 24 weeks. The attack rate reduction increased to 87% when measured beyond the second dose of Dawnzera.

Dawnzera is the third in a run of recent approvals that give patients new options to combat the disease. The products will take on Takeda’s blockbuster standard of care, an injected treatment called Takhzyro, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ fast-rising oral challenger Orladeyo.

“Orladeyo has less benefit than Takhzyro, with respect to reducing attack rates, and it has tolerability issues, particularly (gastrointestinal) because it is oral,” Ionis CEO Brett Monia, Ph.D., said in an interview with Fierce. “With those two drugs alone, we’re seeing that patients are switching from one drug to another trying to get a better treatment. My point is—they’re unsatisfied.”

Last month, the FDA endorsed Ekterly, the first approved product from small Massachusetts biotech KalVista Pharmaceuticals, which has become the first oral on-demand medicine to address the symptoms of HAE, while others are delivered by intravenous or subcutaneous administration.

Adding to the competition in the HAE prophylactic space is CSL, which scored a June FDA nod for Andembry, a self-administered prefilled pen. The treatment is dosed monthly and inhibits factor XIIa, a plasma protein that plays a key role in triggering the swelling episodes.

“It’s a quite different mechanism of action, with respect to the targets its going after—we’re targeting RNA, they’re targeting a protein with an antibody,” Monia said of Andembry. “It looks like a good drug. We think donidalorsen has an overall profile that will be more attractive to many patients.”

CSL will be a formidable rival as it has vast experience in the HAE space. Its drugs Berinert and Haegarda, which were approved in 2009 and 2017, respectively, were the premier HAE treatments before Takhzyro became a blockbuster in 2022.

Ionis believes Dawnzera’s advantage is in its dosing regimen, which calls for patients to begin with one injection every four weeks, with an option to switch to dosing every eight weeks. In an extension study of Ionis’ phase 3 trial, eight-week dosing performed at the same level as four-week dosing, limiting swelling episodes by 94% versus placebo.

Meanwhile, Takhzyro starts patients on a two-week dosing schedule, with the option to switch to every four weeks. Andembry follows a monthly dosing regimen.

Ionis will charge $57,462 per dose, which works out to a $747,000 price tag for annual injections, assuming a patient stays on the four-week schedule. While the annual pricing exceeds that charged by Takeda and CSL for their prophylactic treatments, it will be significantly less for patients who shift to the eight-week dosing plan.

“We’re right in line with where the market is today,” Kyle Jenne, Ionis’ chief global product strategy officer, said during a post-approval webcast Thursday. “We expect the majority of (physicians) to start patients at every four weeks and then if they’re performing well and are well controlled, they could potentially have the option of moving them to every eight weeks. We’ll have to see what that split looks like over time.”

Ionis also pointed to a switch cohort in its phase 3 study that evaluated the performance of Dawnzera in patients previously treated with Takhzyro, Orladeyo or Takeda's C1 inhibitor Cinryze. In switching to Dawnzera, patients reduced their mean HAE attack rate by 62% from prior prophylactic treatment over 16 weeks, with no mean increase in breakthrough attacks observed during the switch.

Additionally, a total of 84% of patients surveyed preferred Dawnzera over their prior prophylactic treatment, citing better disease control, less time to administer and less injection site pain or reactions.

The switch data are not included on Dawnzera’s label but will “remain important for Ionis’s messaging on market positioning and reimbursement,” according to William Blair analyst Myles Minter, Ph.D.

“Overall, we see Dawnzera’s profile as superior to current prophylactic options, with less frequent dosing and at-home auto-injector dosing being further differentiators. We also view Dawnzera’s profile as comparable to CSL Behring’s Andembry,” Minter added in an Aug. 21 note.