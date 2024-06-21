Pharma

A closer look at 'friend-shoring' and the drug shortage challenge

By Ayla Ellison, Zoey Becker Jun 21, 2024 9:41am
The Top Line Bora Pharmaceuticals drug shortage

In this week’s episode of “The Top Line,” Fierce Pharma’s Zoey Becker sits down with Bobby Sheng, the CEO of Bora Pharmaceuticals, to discuss the concept of “friend-shoring” in drug manufacturing.

"Friend-shoring" involves conducting manufacturing processes in countries considered friendly or allied. Sheng discusses the criteria for deeming a country “friendly” and explores whether this strategy could help address drug supply shortages.

