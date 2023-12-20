After Amryt buyout, Chiesi scores with FDA nod for rare skin disease treatment Filsuvez

Seven months after Krystal Biotech became the first company to gain FDA approval to treat the rare, devastating skin disease epidermolysis bullosa (EB), Chiesi Farmaceutici has followed suit.

On Tuesday, the U.S. regulator gave a thumbs up to Chiesi’s Filsuvez (birch triterpenes) to treat both junctional epidermolysis bullosa (JEB) and dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) in patients 6 months and older.

While Krystal’s topical gene therapy Vyjuvek was endorsed by the FDA in May for DEB, Filsuvez becomes the first FDA-sanctioned treatment for both JEB and DEB.

The topical gel treats the wounds associated with EB, a genetic, connective tissue disease that causes the skin to become fragile. Even the slightest friction can tear the skin and cause blisters. EB can be life-threatening as patients are at risk of developing aggressive squamous cell carcinomas and infections.

The active ingredient in Filsuvez, which is found in birch trees, accelerates healing and reduces the size of the wound.

“The FDA’s decision to approve Filsuvez provides those living with EB a safe and effective treatment option for the most prominent and difficult symptom of EB, open wounds that may not heal,” said Brett Kopelan, the executive director of debra of America, a non-profit that raises money and supports those with EB.

This is the third FDA approval this year for Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, which was established in 2020 as one three business units of the family-owned Chiesi Group. The other FDA nods came for enzyme replacement therapies Elfabrio, which treats the neurological disorder Fabry disease, and Lamzede for the genetic condition alpha-mannosidosis, which causes a buildup of sugars in the organs.

The FDA green light for Filsuvez was based on the phase 3 EASE trial, which showed significant increase in healing and wound closure compared to patients who received an active control gel, measured at 45 days.

Filsuvez was rejected by the FDA in February of 2022, with the regulator asking for more efficacy data. Four months later, Europe endorsed the treatment for DEB and JEB.

The drug was owned then by Amryt Pharma of Ireland. In January of this year, Chiesi acquired Amryt Pharma in a $1.25 billion buyout. Along with the purchase came three approved rare disease treatments—Juxtapid, for hypercholerterolemia, Myalept, for lipodystrophy, and Mycapssa, for acromegaly.

With its launch of Filsuvez, Chiesi will face formidable competition. Krystal Biotech's launch of Vyvuvek has been so promising that ISI Evercore bumped up its projected 2024 sales of the gene therapy to $273 million.