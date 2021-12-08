Call for nominations: The Most Influential People in Biopharma

In the two years since SARS-CoV-2 first emerged, biopharmaceutical companies have taken center stage in the global fight against the pandemic. Going forward, the industry appears poised to retain its place in the public eye.

With the industry facing a pivotal few years ahead, we want to take time in 2022 to profile its leaders. For an upcoming special report, Fierce will profile the 20 most influential people in the industry—both in the fight against the pandemic and those who are setting the stage for the industry’s advances for years to come.

We'll seek to answer how the biopharmaceutical industry plans to continue fighting the pandemic—and prepare for future outbreaks. We'll explore how the industry's operations will evolve in a post-pandemic setting, and we'll profile the scientists advancing next-generation technologies.

Taken together, we want to highlight the leaders setting the stage for the evolution of the biopharma industry. And we need your help.

Please use the form linked here to submit your nominations for the Most Influential People in Biopharma in 2022 special report. This is only our first call for nominations; we'll run another call at the start of 2022. Nominations are due by Feb. 3.

RELATED: The 22 most influential people in the fight against COVID-19

Our last version of the report, published in October 2020, profiled 22 leaders in the fight against COVID. While the pandemic fight effort is not over, our next edition, set for spring 2022, will have a wider focus to include both those involved in the COVID fight and those shaping the industry’s evolution outside of its coronavirus efforts.