BridgeBio's ATTR-CM med Attruby gains traction, crushes analysts' early expectations

Despite formidable competition in the growing transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) market, a strong early launch phase for BridgeBio Pharma’s Attruby is proving that the drug shouldn't be slept on.

Attruby generated $36.7 million during the first quarter of 2025, blowing analysts’ consensus expectations of $12.6 million out of the water.

The earnings period marked the drug’s first full quarter on the market since its November FDA approval and subsequent launch in December. In mid-February, BridgeBio data showed that 1,028 unique prescriptions had been written for the treatment by 516 different providers.

The latest stats—as of April 25—show that a total of 2,072 prescriptions have been written by 756 unique healthcare providers, BridgeBio reported on Tuesday.

“I’m grateful that Attruby has found a place and is continuing to grow in the front line of the ATTR-CM paradigm,” BridgeBio CEO and founder Neil Kumar, Ph.D., said in the company's first-quarter results press release. “This success is due to its stellar clinical efficacy, safety profile, and the access work we have done to ensure patients in need can get our drug.

The quick U.S. rollout is matched by a speedy global expansion push. Already this year, Attruby has been approved in Europe, Japan and most recently the U.K. The treatment, branded as Beyonttra outside of the U.S., is “well positioned to become the global first line therapy of choice for ATTR-CM,” Chief Commercial Officer Matt Outten said in the company's release.

Under a $310 million deal inked last year, the medicine's European commercialization rights belong to Bayer. AstraZeneca’s rare disease unit Alexion, meanwhile, has been tasked with marketing the drug in Japan.

In a note to clients after BridgeBio reported its first-quarter results, Evercore ISI analyst Cory Kasimov wrote that the drug "blew past even the most bullish of Street expectations."

"This performance combined with consistently strong [key opinion leader] feedback keeps us bullish on the product’s near- and long-term prospects," Kasimov added.

Mizuho's Salim Syed, in a separate note, wrote that Wall Street's 2025 consensus sales expectations for the drug could climb toward $200 million, compared to about $150 million before BridgeBio's report.

Holding one's own in a treatment market long dominated by Pfizer’s blockbuster Vyndaqel franchise of transthyretin (TTR) stabilizer drugs is no small task, but BridgeBio has long contended that its offering stabilizes TTR more completely than its Pfizer rival. Both drugs work to reduce the misfolding of TTR proteins that can clump together and cause harmful buildups and heart failure.

Still, Pfizer’s Vyndaqel is continuing to show out with growth of its own. During the first quarter, the franchise grew global sales 31% to $1.5 billion.

Elsewhere, Alnylam’s Amvuttra, an RNA interference drug, entered the ATTR-CM arena with its own March approval in the indication. The new nod follows the drug's prior approval in hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR-PN).

Beyond Attruby, BridgeBio is also expecting readouts this year of key phase 3 trials for pipeline candidates in limb-girdle muscular dystrophy and autosomal dominant hypocalcemia.