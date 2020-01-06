AstraZeneca's Farxiga nabs FDA priority review for pioneering heart failure nod

After scoring its first FDA nod as a treatment for heart failure patients three short months ago, AstraZeneca's Farxiga had its sights set on a game-changing approval in patients with or without diabetes. Monday, the FDA gave the SGLT2 med another push toward that goal.

The FDA granted Farxiga a priority review for reducing the risk of cardiovascular events in certain heart failure patients with or without Type 2 diabetes, a potential first in the SGLT2 class, AstraZeneca said.

Farxiga is currently approved to reduce the risk of hospitalizations in heart failure patients with a reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and Type 2 diabetes, as well as solo and combo approvals in diabetes proper.

The heart failure nod, granted in October, was based on outcomes trial data showing Farxiga cut the rate of hospitalizations by 36% among heart failure patients with a reduced ejection fraction and by 24% among those without one.

Farxiga already sports those benefits on its label in Europe, where it's known as Forxiga.

