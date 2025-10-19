ESMO: AstraZeneca faces challenge with FDA as Imfinzi, Lynparza miss survival goal in ovarian cancer

More than two years after a positive topline readout, AstraZeneca has to face the reality that a lack of an overall survival showing for its combo of Imfinzi and Lynparza could prohibit a broader FDA approval in ovarian cancer.

At the final analysis of the phase 3 Duo-O trial, AZ’s addition of Imfinzi and Merck & Co.-partnered Lynparza to chemotherapy and bevacizumab failed to prove it can extend lives in newly diagnosed patients with advanced ovarian cancer without tumor BRCA mutations, according to results presented at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) congress in Berlin.

The proposed regimen would add Imfinzi to chemo and bevacizumab during induction and then add Imfinzi and Lynparza to bevacizumab during the maintenance phase of treatment. With a median follow-up of about 56 months, the new combo numerically reduced the risk of death versus chemo-bevacizumab by 8%, which didn’t meet the statistical significance bar.

The regimen’s poor overall survival result comes in stark contrast to its 38% improvement in progression-free survival (PFS), the trial's primary endpoint.

A separate trial arm testing Imfinzi—but without Lynparza—performed worse than the combo, with a nonsignificant 3% overall survival advantage and a 16% improvement on PFS.

AZ designed the trial hoping Imfinzi could help Lynparza reach a broader population of patients with ovarian cancer. Lynparza is only approved for the first-line maintenance treatment of ovarian cancer, either by itself in BRCA-mutated disease or with bevacizumab in homologous recombination deficiency (HRD)-positive disease. BRCA mutations are a major type of HRD.

When Duo-O initially reported positive results on its primary endpoint, PFS, for the Lynparza-Imfinzi combo in 2023, AZ said it would need longer-term data to convince the FDA.

An overall survival benefit is important for this setting, Susan Galbraith, Ph.D., AZ’s head of oncology R&D, said in an interview with Fierce Pharma. The lack of it “represents a challenge from a regulatory perspective, in this context, given the other choices that patients have at this point,” she said.

Getting into the other half of the ovarian cancer field marked by HRD-negative tumors has proven challenging for PARP inhibitors like Lynparza.

In June, the FDA limited the previously all-inclusive first-line maintenance ovarian cancer label for GSK’s Zejula to only cover HRD-positive disease. The agency made the decision after receiving the final overall survival analysis of the phase 3 Prima trial. While the study originally supported a broad label for Zejula, the FDA’s analysis suggested a potential trend towards harm in OS in the HRD-negative/not determined subgroup. Combined with a very small PFS improvement, plus several long-term toxicities, the FDA determined that the overall risk-benefit analysis for Zejula was not favorable in the HRD-negative population.

In the Duo-O trial, the Imfinzi-Lynparza arm’s performance was slightly better in the non-BRCA HRD-positive subgroup, with a nonsignificant 20% improvement on OS and 51% advantage on PFS. But as Galbraith noted, these are only hypothesis-generating analyses that don’t confirm efficacy.

Still, the subgroup takeaways may give AZ a chance to “think about opportunities for other agents within the portfolio in these different settings,” she said.

In AZ’s pipeline, there’s a folate receptor α (FRα)-targeted antibody-drug conjugate, coded AZD5335, that the British pharma is developing for ovarian cancer. The company reported first-in-human data for the agent Saturday at ESMO.