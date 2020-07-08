AstraZeneca, Lilly, Sanofi and others raise prices to start July: report

Drug companies have raised prices on several dozen medicines so far in July, with Sprout's Addyi getting the biggest price hike. (Getty/Charles Wollertz)

A pandemic hasn’t stopped some pharma companies from implementing their traditional mid-year price hikes.  

AstraZeneca, for instance, raised prices on 21 medicines from 1.5% to 6% this month, GoodRx reports. But while the U.K.-based company increased stickers on far more medicines than its peers did in July, it wasn't alone. Eli Lilly, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline and Biogen each raised prices on one or two of their medicines.

Beyond Big Pharma, smaller companies United Therapeutics, Dynavax, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Paratek, Rigel Pharmaceuticals and others raised certain drug prices. Overall, pharma companies have marked up 42 branded medicines by an average of 3.5%, according to the website. Those hikes follow 857 pushed through from January 1 to June 30.

The price for Sprout Pharmaceuticals’ controversial “female Viagra” medicine Addyi grew the most in July. The company implemented a 9.3% price hike on the medicine, taking its 30-day list price to $478.

Some medicines on the list already saw price hikes earlier in the year, and the latest round took their cumulative 2020 increases beyond single-digit percentages. The price for Arbor Pharmaceuticals’ Bidil, for instance, is up 14.7% this year. United Therapeutics’ Tyvaso is up 12.8%, while Biogen’s Tysabri is up 10.1% and AstraZeneca’s Daliresp is up 10%, according to GoodRx.

Pharma companies have often raised prices twice per year—at the start of the year and in July—but amid scrutiny in recent years, many companies have moved to once-per-year price hikes in January. The latest moves show that while some companies are comfortable increasing prices in the current climate, others are staying away for one reason or another.

But even as list prices have continued to grow, pharma companies have also battled for better formulary positioning by offering bigger rebates and discounts. In the first quarter of 2020, net prices declined by an average of 2.6%, according to an analysis by SSR Health. That was despite average list price increases of 2.3%.

