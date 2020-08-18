AstraZeneca eyes less-frequent Imfinzi dosing with FDA 'priority' boost

Merck’s Keytruda recently became the only member of the PD-1/PD-L1 class with an FDA nod for less-frequent dosing—but AstraZeneca doesn’t intend to let it keep that title for long.
The FDA Tuesday handed the British drugmaker a priority review for a new four-week dosing regimen for blockbuster Imfinzi in Stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer and bladder cancer. The company is expecting a verdict from regulators in the fourth quarter, it said.
If AZ can snag a green light for the new dosing schedule, it would cut patient visits to treatment centers by half. Currently, Imfinzi patients receive the drug every two weeks at a weight-based dose in those two indications. Reducing those visits would not only up Imfinzi’s convenience factor and free up treatment center resources, but keep vulnerable patients home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, too.
A new nod could also give the drug a leg up on its competition. While bladder cancer is a smaller arena, it’s also immuno-oncology’s most crowded: Five drugmakers in the class bear approvals for their contenders. One of them is Merck's Keytruda, which in April nabbed its own long-acting nod for use every six weeks. But every-four-weeks clearance would still lift Imfinzi above the rest of the bladder cancer pack.
The much larger revenue driver for Imfinzi is its indication in Stage 3 NSCLC post-chemo and radiation therapy; that approval has helped the drug reach blockbuster heights, with $492 million in sales last quarter alone. Right now, in-class competition isn’t imminent, but the new dosing flexibility will only raise the bar for AstraZeneca’s future competitors.
Meanwhile, the new fixed-1,500mg dose is already in use in small cell lung cancer, a field where AstraZeneca scored an FDA go-ahead this March. Results from the company’s pivotal small-cell trial in that field, dubbed Caspian, helped form the basis for Tuesday’s priority review designation.