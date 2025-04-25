Pharma

Angus on Angus: A Fierce oncology discussion

By Ayla Ellison, Angus Liu Apr 25, 2025 9:41am
The Top Line Oncology Oncology drugs KRAS

We’ve known for a while that there are two Anguses—both journalists covering oncology at health- and biopharma-focused news outlets. Now, for the first time, we’re bringing them together for a “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors”-style conversation.

In this week’s episode of "The Top Line," Fierce Pharma Deputy Editor Angus Liu and STAT Cancer Reporter Angus Chen share insights into their work covering cancer and their thoughts on racial identity during a tumultuous time.

They discuss what excites them most in the oncology field, how their reporting approaches differ and how they’ve often been mistaken for one another.

