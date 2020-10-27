AmerisourceBergen Hosts First-Ever ThinkLive Trade Virtual Conference

Valley Forge, PA (October 27, 2020) – Today, AmerisourceBergen kicked off its first-ever ThinkLive Trade virtual event, a three-day online summit geared toward brand, specialty and generic manufacturers. The COVID-19 pandemic has tested the resilience of the healthcare industry and required all pharmaceutical supply chain stakeholders to act and respond with unwavering commitment and creativity. Over the three-day event, AmerisourceBergen will address current industry challenges and how the company will collaborate with partners, manufacturers and customers to drive supply chain sophistication and optimize the development and delivery of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products in the future.

“There has never been a better time to convene our associates and manufacturer partners to discuss medication accessibility, healthcare efficiency and supply chain reliability,” said Sun Park, Executive Vice President and Group Chief Financial Officer, Pharmaceutical Distribution & Strategic Global Sourcing at AmerisourceBergen. “2020 has proved that strong relationships across the pharmaceutical supply chain are absolutely critical, for our industry and the health of our country. Even though we will all participate remotely, ThinkLive Trade will be an opportunity for us to get grounded in the year ahead and have meaningful dialogue with our partners about how we can collaborate to advance patient access and healthcare delivery during this pandemic and beyond.”

Conference programming will include remarks from AmerisourceBergen Chairman, President & CEO Steve Collis, dynamic panel discussions, presentations, live Q&A, awards, virtual networking sessions and more. Content and meetings will be facilitated through AmerisourceBergen’s new event platform, AmerisourceBergen Live.

On the first day of the summit, attendees will hear directly from AmerisourceBergen executives on the state of the industry, opportunities for healthcare to evolve as a result of lessons learned during COVID-19 and where opportunities exist with technology and innovation to drive efficiencies across the supply chain. Day two of ThinkLive Trade will focus on the intersection of healthcare and politics, and the final day of the conference will feature outside perspectives from Wall Street analysts, as well as timely discussions on global generics, specialty pharmaceutical products, biosimilars, consumer trends and more.

AmerisourceBergen will also host ThinkLive Commercialization in February 2021. The event will bring together emerging biotech and biopharma leaders to discuss the latest in launch strategies across different therapeutic categories.

For more in-depth perspectives from ThinkLive Trade and AmerisourceBergen on policy and market trends, supply chain resilience, medication access, innovative therapies and more, please visit: https://www.fiercepharma.com/topic/supply-chain.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial success for their products. Through our daily work — and powered by our 22,000 associates — we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500, with more than $175 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries. Learn more at amerisourcebergen.com.

Contact:

Francesca Gunning, AmerisourceBergen

631-727-7433 – Office

215-603-9264– Mobile

[email protected]