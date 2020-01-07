Amarin rides sales hot streak on the heels of Vascepa label expansion

Amarin Vascepa pill
Vascepa received its FDA approval as a heart-helping addition to statins in December. (Amarin)

Amarin scored a massive win last month after the FDA approved its fish-oil derivative Vascepa as a heart-helping addition to statins, potentially setting the drug up for blockbuster sales. With the future bright, Amarin is already touting sales that are beating analysts' consensus––and it could be a sign of major things to come. 

Amarin said it would meet or top its fourth-quarter sales guidance of $410 million to $425 million just weeks after its label expansion, the company said Tuesday.

Not only that, Vascepa is already tracking well ahead with sales that are "extremely strong and well north of consensus," according to Jefferies analyst Michael Yee. With the drugmaker planning to double its sales force to 800 in the coming months and a direct-to-consumer advertising campaign in the works, Amarin could continue to outpace Street estimates in the coming year, Yee said, putting the drugmaker's value somewhere in the $12 billion range. 

Industry Research

Artificial Intelligence in the Pharma Industry

How far has the adoption of AI technology come in Life Sciences? Share your thoughts in this brief, 8-minute survey. Let your voice be heard.

"This remains one of the strongest launch drugs we've seen in the biotech industry and hence we think 2020 sales will also look good," Yee wrote in a Tuesday note to investors.

RELATED: Amarin eyes blockbuster Vascepa sales as FDA grants heart-helping label expansion

Read more on
drug sales fish oil Amarin Vascepa

Suggested Articles

Zolgensma
Manufacturing

Novartis' AveXis opens Zolgensma plant in Colorado

Less than a year after buying a U.S. plant from AstraZeneca, Novartis’ biotech AveXis has it ready for production of its gene therapy Zolgensma.

by Eric Palmer
Alexion
Pharma

Should Alexion worry about Apellis' Soliris rival?

Alexion is facing a competitor to its blockbuster Soliris amid a switching campaign to a follow-up drug. But analysts so far aren't concerned.

by Kyle Blankenship
Mergers and acquisitions deals consolidation
Pharma

Lots of cash and tasty targets signal M&A to come. Who's buying?

Big biopharmas may still turn to M&As, thanks to their cash power, restructuring plans and a now-or-never mentality, one group of analysts say.

by Angus Liu