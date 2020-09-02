Trump's touting a drug pricing meeting with execs, but PhRMA's 'not aware' of it

President Donald Trump gives a speech on HRAs
President Donald Trump said there's a meeting with drug companies set this week, but PhRMA said it wasn't aware of the meeting. (White House)

With two months until the election, President Donald Trump has made numerous pledges about drug pricing over the past few weeks. But his latest claim of a meeting set between the White House and drug executives earned a quick denial from the leading pharmaceutical industry lobbying group. 

As he was departing for Wisconsin on Tuesday, Trump said he was meeting with drug companies this week to discuss drug prices. A spokeswoman for the industry’s trade group PhRMA said the group is “not aware of any meeting.” 

It’s the latest in a back and forth between Trump and the drug industry after he unveiled executive orders in July centered on creating discounts for insulin and epinephrine, eliminating rebates, allowing importation and creating an index linking U.S. prices to those elsewhere. 

Featured Webinar

Improving Patient Outcomes & Clinical Trials With Visual Analytics

Drug Development has always been about data. Research insight that comes from data often gets muddied by its vastness and inaccessibility. In this session we discuss Takeda Pharmaceutical’s Platypus, a comprehensive set of Tableau visualizations of clinical trial data. Register for this webinar to learn more.

At that point, Trump said a meeting would follow, but the confab never appeared to come together. On a conference call at the time, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said he didn’t “think there is a need, right now, for White House meetings.”  Trump's international pricing order attracted the most pushback from the drug industry, with CEOs saying the proposal ignores differences between healthcare systems. Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks called it “horrible policy.” 

The White House has yet to release the text of the executive order, and experts say it’ll take months to implement due to the rulemaking process.  

RELATED: Upset with Trump's international pricing index, PhRMA submits a counteroffer: Politico 

Meanwhile, Trump also gave the drug industry until August 24 to submit a counterproposal. PhRMA sent in its counteroffer, Politico reported, which included discounts for physician-administered drugs in Medicare Part B and a cost-sharing cap for patients in Medicare Part D’s catastrophic coverage phase. 

In reviewing the counteroffer, Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal wrote Monday that it’s “not clear those are concessions.” The proposals are voluntary for pharma companies, he pointed out. But the proposal does offer Trump the “opportunity to declare victory ahead of the elections,” Gal wrote, and it appears the White House is considering the counteroffer.

Read more on
drug prices Donald Trump PhRMA

Suggested Articles

Vaccines
Vaccines

CDC sets its sights on November COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

Officials are working behind the scenes at the federal, state and local level to deliver the first doses by November 1, McClatchy reports.

by Eric Sagonowsky
Catalent Bloomington, Indiana plant
Manufacturing

Catalent spends $50M on new filling line at Indiana plant

Catalent will infuse $50 million into an Indiana plant to keep up with fill-finish demand for a range of COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic hopefuls.

by Kyle Blankenship
Pharma

Four Essential Activities When Implementing Decentralized Trials

See why the voice of the patient, technology integration, optimal delivery strategy and data are key in the adoption of decentralized trials.

Sponsored by Covance