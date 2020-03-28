ACC: Esperion's Nexletol busts cholesterol levels regardless of statin, ezitimibe therapy

Doctor putting stethescope to patient's chest
Esperion's Nexletol is expected to hit the market March 30. (Shutterstock)

Esperion notched major back-to-back FDA wins in February with its cholesterol-busting duo Nexlitol and Nexlizet. Now, with physicians largely unfamiliar with the drugs, the company is hoping new clinical data will help build confidence as both prepare to hit the market. 

In multiple phase 3 trials, Esperion's Nexletol significantly lowered levels of high-sensitivity C-reactive protein in patients with abnormally high triglyceride levels whether they were actively taking standard-of-care statins or not, according to a pooled data analysis presented Saturday at the American College of Cardiology scientific sessions. 

In patients whose protein levels measured above a baseline marker––a sign of inflammation––Nexletol lowered those levels by 42% at 12 weeks, Esperion said in a release. Nexletol significantly cut those levels whether or not patients were taking statins and regardless of the intensity of statins they received.

In a separate analysis, Nexletol significantly lowered levels of LDL-C and other lipids regardless of whether patients were treated with a drug alongside cholesterol buster ezitimibe.

The new analyses may help prescribers grow more comfortable with soon-to-hit-the-market Nexletol, a cholesterol fighter that nabbed an FDA approval in late February to lower LDL-C levels in patients with abnormally high cholesterol levels or an established CV disease who had reached maximum statin tolerance. The drug is expected to start distribution March 30.

RELATED: Esperion scores FDA nod for cholesterol-buster Nexletol 

Read more on
cholesterol drug clinical data Esperion American College of Cardiology

