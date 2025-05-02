ElevAAte and the push for East Asian American leaders in biopharma

Although East Asians make up a significant share of entry-level roles in U.S. biopharma, few have risen to senior leadership positions. That disparity is what inspired the launch of ElevAAte—a new nonprofit founded this year to support and grow East Asian American leadership in the industry.

In this week’s episode of "The Top Line," Fierce Pharma Deputy Editor Angus Liu speaks with two of ElevAAte’s co-founders: Architect Therapeutics CEO Angie You and Candid Therapeutics CEO Ken Song. The veteran biotech leaders discuss why a group like ElevAAte is needed and how East Asian Americans can harness their collective strength to build the next generation of biopharma executives.

You and Song—who led Amunix’s $1.2 billion sale to Sanofi and RayzeBio’s $4.1 billion acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb, respectively—also share insights from their dealmaking careers and offer advice for young professionals entering the field.

