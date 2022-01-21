Fierce Pharma Asia—Lilly-Abbisko cardiometabolic pact; Daiichi Sankyo asset sale; Eisai's next Alzheimer's prospect

Eli Lilly and Abbisko Therapeutics inked a deal to collaborate on designing drugs against a cardiometabolic target. Daiichi Sankyo divested U.S. rights to eight cardiovascular drugs to focus on oncology. Eisai's neurology business head touted the Alzheimer's candidate lecanemab's differentiated profile compared with Aduhelm. And more.

1. Eli Lilly lines up metabolic pacts with Evotec, Abbisko as it awaits diabetes med nod from FDA

Eli Lilly penned a collaboration with Abbisko Therapeutics focused on an undisclosed cardiometabolic target. For up to $258 million, Abbisko will be responsible for discovery and development of molecules, while Lilly will have the right to take over for further development and commercialization.

2. Daiichi Sankyo, with tighter focus on oncology, sells 8 aging US cardiovascular drugs to diversifying Cosette

Daiichi Sankyo sold U.S. rights to eight cardiovascular drugs to Cosette Pharma, which until this point had mostly been focused on generic topical treatments. The drugs, which include former blockbuster beta blocker Benicar, generated $123 million in U.S. sales during the 12 months that ended in November. The move allows Daiichi to focus on its oncology portfolio, CEO Ken Keller said.

3. Eisai takes baton from Biogen as next Alzheimer's prospect follows in Aduhelm's footprints

Ivan Cheung, Eisai’s neurology business head, talked to Fierce Biotech about the progress and opportunity lying ahead for Biogen-partnered Alzheimer’s disease candidate lecanemab, a follow-on to the controversial Aduhelm. The drug is working through a phase 3 trial designed to inform about the therapy’s clinical benefits rather than biomarker data.

4. Merck's Keytruda narrowly passes liver cancer confirmatory trial, but murky FDA fate lies ahead

Merck has detailed the life-extension data from a clinical trial in Asia, which it hopes could confirm Keytruda’s dangling accelerated approval in liver cancer previously treated with Bayer’s Nexavar. While the study met statistical significance, the magnitude of the showing, seemingly shifting FDA attitudes and a changing treatment landscape are adding wrinkles to the indication’s validation.

5. Stanford spinout forms drug delivery joint venture with Chinese biotech

Stanford University spinout N1 Life formed a joint venture, Napoltec, with Chinese biotech Accuredit Therapeutics to focus on novel drug delivery systems. Accuredit is focused on intracellular targets, with internal work on gene editing, drug delivery carrier technology and a large-scale industrialization platform.

6. Generics firms sign on to make cheap versions of Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral (release)

Under agreements through the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool, 27 generic drugmakers will make cheap versions of Merck & Co. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics’ COVID-19 antiviral molnupiravir. Five manufacturers in China including Fosun Pharma; four in Korea including Celltrion; and 10 in India including Lupin are among the companies.

7. Novotech raises $255M for Asia-Pacific CRO expansion (release)

Novotech has completed a $255 million financing. The CRO is focused on serving biotech and small and medium pharma companies in the Asia-Pacific region. The company said it plans to use the money to pursue M&A to expand its geographic footprint as well add data, AI and other tech-based offerings.