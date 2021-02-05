Fierce Pharma Asia—WuXi-BMS plant deal; Clover-GSK COVID-19 vax pact ends; Illumina-Sequoia genomics incubator

Asia Map
WuXi STA and Bristol Myers Squibb, Clover Biopharma and GlaxoSmithKline, and Illumina and Sequoia Capital made our news this week. (Google)

Bristol Myers Squibb is selling a Swiss tablet and capsule plant to WuXi STA. China's Clover Biopharma will use Dynavax's adjuvant, rather than GlaxoSmithKline's, as it moves its COVID-19 vaccine into a phase 3 trial. Illumina and Sequoia Capital China established a genomics startup incubator in Shanghai. And more.

1. Bristol Myers offloading Swiss tablet and capsule plant to Chinese CDMO WuXi STA

WuXi STA is buying a Bristol Myers Squibb tablet and capsule production plant in Couvet, Switzerland. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Chinese CDMO plans to use the facility as a commercial manufacturing and supply center and a lever for breaking into the European market, CEO Minzhang Chen said. The company already runs facilities in the U.S. and China.

2. GSK, Clover part ways on COVID-19 vaccine, putting Dynavax in the spotlight

Clover Biopharmaceuticals previously had its S-Trimer COVID-19 vaccine candidate paired with either one of the adjuvants from GlaxoSmithKline or Dynavax. But the company’s now moving only the Dynavax version into late-stage testing after taking into account “manufacturing considerations,” even though the shot performed well with both adjuvants in the phase 1 study. GSK is also partnered with Sanofi on a COVID-19 shot that's been delayed.

3. Illumina, Sequoia Capital launch genomics startup incubator in China

Illumina and Sequoia Capital China have launched a new Shanghai incubator for genomics startups, following Illumina’s similar projects in the San Francisco and Cambridge, U.K., areas. Selected startups will receive at least $500,000 in upfront funding from the investment shop, plus sequencing systems, reagents, genomics expertise and lab space from Illumina.

4. Thanks to Coherus, another China-made PD-1 is making its way to the U.S. Can it find room in a crowded market?

Junshi Biosciences is out-licensing U.S. and Canadian rights to its China-approved PD-1 inhibitor toripalimab to Coherus BioSciences for $150 million upfront. The deal brings the tally of China-developed PD-1/L1s that have locked in U.S. commercial partners to six, but Coherus CEO Denny Lanfear still sees a market for tori. The deal marks Coherus’ pivoting from biosimilars to immuno-oncology.

5. Lilly, Innovent's PD-1 Tyvyt breaks into first-line lung cancer with China nod (release)

Meanwhile, Innovent and partner Eli Lilly have won Chinese approval for their PD-1, Tyvyt, used alongside Lilly’s Alimta and platinum chemo, in first-line nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer. In China, Merck & Co.’s Keytruda is allowed in front-line NSCLC, and so is Hengrui’s camrelizumab in the nonsquamous type. BeiGene’s tislelizumab, partnered with Novartis outside of China, awaits a nonsquamous decision there, too.

6. Korea grants conditional nod to Celltrion's COVID-19 antibody (Korea Biomedical Review)

South Korea has conditionally approved domestic firm Celltrion’s COVID-19 antibody drug, Regkirona, for treating mild patients with a high risk of developing more serious disease and those with moderate symptoms. In earlier-phase trials, the drug showed it—when used in combination with standard treatment—can cut the risk of progressing to severe disease in mild patients and help moderate patients recover faster.

Read more on
plant sale vaccine development COVID-19 PD-1/L1 licensing non-small cell lung cancer antibody drugs Bristol Myers Squibb WuXi STA Clover Biopharmaceuticals GlaxoSmithKline Illumina Sequoia Capital Coherus Junshi Biosciences Eli Lilly Innovent China South Korea Celltrion