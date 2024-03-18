Verastem, with FDA filing imminent, shows toll rare cancer takes on well-being

Verastem Oncology has shared a different spin on what its near-approval treatment for low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) could mean for patients, publishing survey results that dig into the effects of the disease on mental and physical health.

The biotech is aiming to deliver the first approved drug in LGSOC, a rare, slow-growing form of ovarian cancer that disproportionately affects younger women. Verastem’s plan to start a rolling submission for accelerated approval is built on a phase 2 study, which linked the RAF/MEK clamp avutometinib and FAK inhibitor defactinib to a 45% response rate, but it is also looking into how LGSOC affects quality of life.

To probe that question, the biotech surveyed 186 women last summer. The survey found 87% of the respondents were afraid of making long-term plans because they may have a shorter life expectancy. Almost two-thirds of people said LGSOC had affected their plans to start a family or have more children.

Almost all respondents voiced concerns that their cancer would return and 84% reported side effects of treatment that negatively affected their emotional well-being. Between 46% and 80% of the respondents reported negative effects on their mental and physical health, overall quality of life, finances and primary relationships.

“This disease takes a high toll on mental health and quality of life and can disrupt relationships, family life and financial security,” senior study author David Gershenson said in a statement. “Our efforts must focus on identifying effective ways to help people cope with the worry, fear of recurrence and treatment-related side effects that they experience with LGSOC.”

Verastem has been laying the groundwork for its entry into the LGSOC market for the past year, kicking off its “Let’s Talk About LGSOC” in March 2023 and following up with initial data from the survey eight months later.