Veradigm, American College of Cardiology kick off flu shot campaign for heart disease patients

Getting your flu shot is important for everyone, but for those with cardiovascular disease, preventing this respiratory illness is especially crucial.

That’s why healthcare data and tech company Veradigm and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) are joining forces to launch a new education initiative targeting those most at risk.

To be known as “TRANSFORM VAX,” the partners aim to convey the message to doctors about the importance of annual vaccinations for their cardiovascular patients.

Data from the ACC reveal a connection between getting your flu shot and a reduced risk of adverse cardiovascular events. Overall, there is a 34% lower risk of major adverse CV events, with a 45% lower risk observed among individuals with recent acute coronary syndrome.

For its part, Veradigm will be plugging the ACC-sponsored vaccination education messaging to a group of cardiology practices using the Practice Fusion EHR (electronic health records), part of the Veradigm Network.

“The messages appear as banner advertisements in an in-frame window adjacent to the EHR workflow that is separate and distinguishable from the clinical and practice management workflow within the HER,” the company explained in a release.

“Routine influenza vaccination is an important component of the evidence-based practice in patients with cardiovascular disease, but like many other cardiovascular treatments, deep implementation gaps exist,” said Ankeet S. Bhatt, M.D., chair of the TRANSFORM VAX project steering committee.

To help plug these gaps, Veradigm will scan the data and compare results against a control group of doctors not receiving the new TRANSFORM VAX messaging. This will allow the ACC to see how well it works and how to boost messaging in the future.

The campaign comes during American Heart Month.

“People with heart disease have a much higher risk of serious complications from the flu, including heart attack, stroke and heart failure,” added Ami Bhatt, MD, ACC Chief Innovation Officer. “The ACC is committed to delivering innovative solutions to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health by raising clinician awareness of the benefits of flu vaccination for the most at-risk patients.”