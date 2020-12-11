Teva launches employee 'Villyge' to improve work-life balance

The struggle for home- and work-life balance has intensified for parents during the pandemic—and Teva Pharmaceuticals wants to help its employees cope.

The pharma noticed the strain many of its employee parents are experiencing this year and took proactive steps to help. Teva is partnering with Villyge family benefits for a four-part virtual workshop series to help parents better manage work and family needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Working parents, especially women, are facing additional struggles because of unconventional work and homeschool situations. More than 2.2 million women left the workforce between February and October as a result, Teva noted in a press release.

Teva “recognizes that working parents are an integral part of the success of the organization. During these unique times, Teva has valued the extra efforts their employees have undertaken to balance work and family while continuing to provide needed medications throughout the world,” Melissa Knight, head of Teva’s parenting employee resource group, said.

Villyge is a specialist benefit company that works with companies and their employee parents to offer support, including career coaches, parenting experts and healthcare specialists. The goals of Teva’s four workshops are to help employee parents review and assess 2020 work and home life and to reimagine what that can look like in 2021.

"Looking ahead to 2021, we also strive for these conversations to lay the foundation for a strong start in the New Year," Shaquanda Spivey, Teva’s parenting employee group founder and head, said. "2020 has reminded us all that working parenthood must be supported, honored and celebrated."