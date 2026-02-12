Supreme seasons creative agency portfolio with Broth buyout

Supreme Group has added Broth to the mix of ad agencies it has cooked up in recent years.

With the acquisition, Broth is slotting into the portfolio of brand and creative agencies that Supreme began to build through its earlier acquisitions of Curator24—now called C24—and Pivot Design. The agencies handle work such as brand identity and campaign creation.

Based in New York, Broth has worked on campaigns for biopharma companies including Annexon, CSL Behring, Replimune and Valneva. For the latter, Broth used images of mosquitoes to recreate monuments like the Taj Mahal to communicate the threat of chikungunya, and, while working with Replimune, the agency echoed the style of nature documentaries to show the therapeutic potential of an oncolytic virus.

In its announcement of the buyout this week, Supreme highlighted Broth’s scientific credentials. Tom Donnelly, CEO of Supreme, said in a statement that Broth’s “ability to decode complex science and shape it into clear, credible narratives meaningfully expands” his company’s brand and creative capabilities.

Broth’s founding partners include Elizabeth Yi, Ph.D., who trained as a scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles before making a pivot that led to a career in healthcare marketing. Supreme said the agency’s expertise covers areas such as gene therapy, oncology and immunology, where Broth offers its clients support on early positioning, launch strategy and preclinical storytelling.

Backed by a private equity firm, Supreme has bought companies in quick succession in recent years to strengthen its marketing and communications capabilities.

While the company recently combined its PR and communications acquisitions, Broth and the other brand and creative agencies continue to operate under their own names. Supreme said Broth’s clients will benefit from the agency’s newly gained access to the wider company’s technology platform and creative talent from across the business.