Supreme Group buys Pivot Design, bringing agency takeover tally to 9 in 18 months

Supreme Group has pulled Pivot Design into its whirlwind acquisition splurge, making the health agency its ninth takeover in 18 months.

Operating out of Chicago, Pivot has worked with clients including AbbVie, Amgen, GSK, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi and Takeda. The agency’s offerings span from strategic tasks like market assessments to brand positioning and activation activities, including omnichannel marketing and social media.

“Pivot stands out for its ability to bring clarity and emotional brand connections to some of the most challenging areas in healthcare,” Supreme Group CEO Tom Donnelly said in Tuesday’s announcement. “By welcoming Pivot to Supreme Group, we're deepening our expertise in rare disease and pharma, and expanding the creative and omnichannel solutions we deliver for our clients.”

As part of Supreme Group, Pivot will maintain its brand identity and leadership structure while also gaining the chance to collaborate with its new sibling agencies. Liz Kanter, president of Pivot, said in a statement that Supreme Group “respects our independence, while providing us with powerful tools in AI, technology and data to help us scale our impact.”

The buyout extends a deal spree that was set in motion by Trinity Hunt Partners’ investment in Supreme Optimization in 2023. Supreme Optimization bought Clarity Quest Marketing three months later.

In 2024, Trinity formed Supreme Group to house the acquisitions and began adding to its stable of agencies, snapping up Health+Commerce, BioStrata and Amendola.

Supreme Group has maintained the pace of M&A in 2025. Pivot Design joins Curator24, Kadiko and sister agencies Nimble Works and Vital Works on the list of companies Supreme Group has acquired this year.