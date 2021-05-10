Stryker takes a swing at ballpark joint-replacement promos with Minor League partnership

Minor League Baseball is looking for a home run with a new pharma tie-up. Stryker joins the league's roster as the official joint replacement partner, looking to educate people on how joint replacement can get them back to doing the activities they love.

The national, multiyear deal features game-day events and information focused on what the medtech's Mako SmartRobotics can do to help people dealing with joint pain. Its computed tomography planning software enables surgeons to create a 3D image unique to each patient for hip and knee replacements.

At each of the baseball events, local orthopedic surgeons will be on hand to answer questions and talk about the smart robotics.

Stryker’s target audience is the estimated 73 million baby boomers in the U.S. The group is the largest category of potential joint pain sufferers, and they've been getting joint replacements more quickly than other age groups, the company says.

“Minor League Baseball tends to be an environment that draws families, so we could not only connect with the actual folks who may be suffering but also connect with and educate their family members as well,” Don Payerle, president of Stryker's joint replacement division, said.

The campaign launch was originally planned for last year, but with the pandemic forcing Minor League Baseball to cancel its season, the partners put it on hold until this year’s season opened. Now, it's in full swing. The two organizations did collaborate on some initial social media last year.

The collaboration now includes video boards, announcements and social digital media in every ballpark in the country with live on-site events at 10 different ballparks. Part of the campaign includes the “Own the Walk” initiative, encouraging people to stay active with everyday activities such as walking.

In addition to the in-stadium promotions, Stryker will donate $1 for every walk a batter gets to the K9s For Warriors program which provides service dogs to American veterans living with military-related trauma.