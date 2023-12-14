St. Jude decks out more celebs in t-shirts for seasonal donation drive

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has brought together another busload of celebrities, artists and influencers for its annual #ThisShirtSavesLives campaign, decking them out in a new-look t-shirt in a push to persuade people to make monthly donations to its cause.

The campaign, which began in 2017, has a simple premise. Famous people wear a t-shirt displaying the text “this shirt saves lives.” The only way to get an official version of the t-shirt is to donate $19 a month, or $228 once, to St. Jude. That proposition seems to have found plenty of takers, with the hospital reporting that it has distributed nearly 1 million shirts so far.

St. Jude has redesigned the t-shirt for the latest campaign, replacing the large text used in years gone by with five repeating lines of smaller text. The shirt represents the first redesign in the history of the campaign, with previous years using different colors but the same format. St. Jude has also added to the long list of people who have donned a t-shirt to promote the campaign.

The list, which skews toward country music, includes Lady A, Banda El Recodo, Kelsea Ballerini, Rachel Bilson, Priscilla Block, Jordan Davis, Fey, GALE, Tim Gunn, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Austin Mahone, Scotty McCreery, Alyssa Milano, Olivia Munn, Mya, Jelly Roll, Dan + Shay, Dax Shepard, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, CeCe Winans, Trisha Yearwood and Bailey Zimmerman.

Photos of some of the people in the new campaign t-shirt feature prominently on St. Jude’s fundraising page. Some of the individuals are using social media to push the message too, sharing selfies of themselves in the t-shirt and encouraging people to donate.

The donations are part of how St. Jude delivers on its commitment to never billing families for the treatment, travel, housing or food it provides to their children. St. Jude bills insurance companies, if the family has coverage.