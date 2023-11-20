Sanofi's Icy Hot franchise takes to the court again with Shaquille O'Neal Foundation for new Los Angeles facility

Sanofi's Icy Hot pain patch and the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation have shared a 20-year history of collaboration. During this time, the duo has worked together to refurbish courts in Las Vegas, Miami and Newark, New Jersey.

The program was initially established with the goal of revitalizing inner-city public basketball courts in dire need of updates and care. However, in 2023, they took their efforts to a larger scale, unveiling a new and full-sized "Comebaq Court" at the Shaquille O'Neal Boys & Girls Club of Henry County in Georgia in May. The aim is to inspire the next generation of athletes.

It marked the largest facility ever for Shaq and Icy Hot, featuring a new multipurpose basketball court, a turf field and a tennis/pickleball court.

Now, they're in Los Angeles, unveiling their latest Comebaq Court at the Challengers Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles. Created in collaboration with the Lakers Youth Foundation, this new court aims to "provide Club members with a refurbished space to play and hone their basketball skills," according to a press release.

“We are delighted to once again join forces with The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation to strengthen communities nationwide, so kids have well-equipped courts and other safe spaces to play,” said Vincent Balagat, Icy Hot senior brand director at Sanofi, in the release. “Looking ahead, as Icy Hot continues to evolve in 2024 and beyond, we remain dedicated to supporting the next generation of athletes.”