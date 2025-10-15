Rising Stars: Weber Shandwick’s Rachel Silberman on fitting business strategy to patient behavior—not vice versa

Sometimes, an agency’s staffing needs can lead to the discovery of a new passion. That was the case for Rachel Silberman, who recalled in a recent interview being put on a new digital health account when she joined Weber Shandwick because they “just needed hands.”

She realized, however, that it was a fit. “I loved it and had found my sweet spot,” shared Silberman, now an account director in the health social and influence segment at the agency.

To all of her work, Silberman brings a curiosity about the impact of technology on healthcare, including digital therapeutics and the potential uses of artificial intelligence for everything from treatment to comms programming. She then uses what she learns to help build pharma communications that are both creative and compliant.

In a Q&A for Fierce Pharma Marketing’s “Rising Stars” series, Silberman talked about the thrill of being part of an FDA approval campaign—as well as the endless fun of exploring New York’s newest restaurants.

Fierce Pharma Marketing: What inspired you to pursue a career in pharma marketing, and what keeps you motivated?

Rachel Silberman: In May 2020, I was working on a flu vaccines account, and it could not have been more relevant to that moment. The shift from media to the more social, digital side clicked for me. I was able to see the impact of what we were doing in engagement numbers, clicks to the website and actions taken. I felt like I was making a difference, and that was really important. I was also learning so much. I don’t have a science background, I don’t have a health background—I just kind of fell into it.

FPMK: What has been the most rewarding or challenging project you’ve worked on so far?

RS: I worked on the FDA approval of Journavx, Vertex’s new nonopioid acute pain medication, in January. I was working very closely with the Vertex team from last September to March on everything, pre-approval and approval, and I saw this important and culturally relevant medication come to life.

Vertex focuses primarily on drugs that have smaller patient populations, but every single adult could potentially be a Journavx patient. To see the shift for Vertex in communications and be part of that while bringing our Weber Shandwick thinking to such a big area was really cool and interesting.

And then, being in the room at Vertex when the regulator came in and said, “We have the letter from FDA: We have approval,” was a top career accomplishment. Our team here was killer. I think we got 300-plus pieces of coverage in those two weeks, billions and billions of impressions. I was proud to be part of all that.

FPMK: If you could give one piece of advice to industry veterans who’ve been in pharma marketing for decades, what would it be?

RS: Something I’ve noticed is that there’s sometimes a disconnect between what the patient wants, thinks, feels, does and how they behave, and the marketing, business or comms strategy. Our clients will conduct patient research and collect information to understand patient behavior, and it doesn’t always match up to the larger business strategy.

I think that’s just the nature of people being people, and we’re always changing, but it’s possible to get caught up in making the patient fit into the strategy and the objective, rather than the other way around.

FPMK: What do you like to do when you’re not thinking about healthcare?

RS: I’m always thinking about healthcare. [Laughs.] I live in New York, so I’m always out in the city, and I love trying new restaurants. My friends and I go to a new restaurant each month: somewhere that’s new, a little more special and that none of us have been to. In this city, I feel like we’re never going to run out of options.

