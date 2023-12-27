Recursion counts the costs of 2023 in…coffee?

Many biopharmas like to take a moment at the end of the year to reflect. Often, these reflections take the form of investments made or received, research undertaken, or drugs approved.

For AI biotech Recursion Pharmaceuticals, however, (and this also strikes true for biopharma journalists), the focus of the past 12 months was: Coffee consumption.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the biotech wrote: “At Recursion, our daily grind goes beyond experiments and algorithms—it’s fueled by a serious love for coffee. We’re big fans of data, so we crunched the numbers to find out how much java powered our teams.”

Those numbers are, even for an editor, impressive. The team has a whole drank 5,523,490 mg of caffeine via 58,142 cups of coffee. Dark roast was the roast of choice, with 830 lbs consumed over the year, compared to 385 lbs for light roast, and 391 lbs for decaf.

It was not revealed whether this was statistically significant.

Recursion may well be swapping that coffee for champagne in 2024 after the company had a strong year.

This included a $50 million deal with tech company of the moment NVIDIA last summer, which sees Recursion planning to develop new AI models for drug discovery on the Nvidia DGX Cloud—billed as “AI-training-as-a-service” software.

Recursion’s stock price more than doubled on the news of the team-up back in July.