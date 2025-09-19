Rebuilding trust in pharma in the age of misinformation

Trust in pharma has always been fragile, and the rise of misinformation has made it even more precarious.

In this episode of "The Top Line," recorded at Fierce Pharma Week in Philadelphia, Freda Lewis-Hall, M.D., joins us to share how she has worked to put a human face on the industry. A psychiatrist, longtime patient advocate and former Pfizer chief medical officer, she explains why listening must come before messaging, how AI and omnichannel outreach can help or harm patient trust, and why rebuilding credibility starts one conversation at a time.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: