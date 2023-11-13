Real Chemistry adds new UK office, goes on a mini hiring spree to boost global reach

Healthcare marketing and communications firm Real Chemistry is opening a new U.K. office and adding four new leaders as it looks to boost its reach.

This expansion involves the opening of a second U.K.-based office in Manchester in northern England, scheduled to open early next year. This addition complements the company’s existing office in London.

With the new office comes a series of new leaders, including Jason Gardner as senior vice president and head of medical. Celine Parmentier joins as senior vice president and head of client services.

James Graham is stepping in as executive vice president and executive director of the ad agency 21GRAMS, a part of Real Chemistry. Similarly, Greg Barter will assume the dual role of executive vice president and executive director of 21GRAMS.

“We have had tremendous growth in the EMEA market since opening our London office in 2009,” said Shankar Narayanan, CEO of Real Chemistry, in a press release. “It has never been more important to communicate effectively about scientific advancements—both to healthcare providers and patients.

“We are excited to open our second UK office in Manchester to tap into the existing scientific and research community there and increase the dedicated scientific expertise we can provide our clients. Expanding our presence in Europe gives our clients increased global expertise and additional medical, scientific and advertising leadership.”

Real Chemistry has experienced significant growth in recent years, acquiring smaller companies and expanding its workforce with hundreds of new hires. In early 2020, it added the New York creative company 21GRAMS to its portfolio.

Formerly W2O, the pharma and healthcare marketing communications agency underwent a transformation, adopting the new name Real Chemistry through a rebrand in March 2020. A year later, in 2021, the company further solidified its changes by appointing Narayanan as its new CEO.