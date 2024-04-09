Perrigo pairs Opill OTC birth control med with WNBA in multiyear team-up

Perrigo’s Opill birth control medication, which kicked off over-the-counter sales in the U.S. just last month, has a new teammate.

Opill has signed on as a partner to the WNBA, the duo announced Tuesday, adding that the multiyear collaboration will center on boosting confidence, strength and health equity.

“Building upon our shared commitment to foster equitable access and to increase health education, the goal of this partnership is to prioritize dialogue and resources in support of women’s reproductive health,” said Leila Bahbah, women’s health brand lead for Perrigo U.S.

In the first play of the partnership, Opill will serve as an associate partner of the much-hyped 2024 WNBA Draft, which is scheduled for April 15. Fan tickets to the draft sold out within 15 minutes, which Perrigo likened in the announcement to its own recent slam dunk of a milestone: scoring the FDA’s first OTC nod for a daily birth control pill last summer, followed by its launch on store shelves earlier this year.

“Opill is changing the game in reproductive health, just like the WNBA’s game-changing role in sports and pop culture,” Bahbah said.

Meanwhile, Opill and the WNBA are setting up another alley-oop in the form of a nationwide educational program. They plan to host events on college campuses across the U.S. to both “celebrate those who are changing the game” and raise awareness about the OTC birth control option.

The Opill partnership fits into the WNBA’s long-standing commitment to supporting social justice efforts, which will focus this season on reproductive health advocacy and civic engagement.

“At the WNBA, we are committed to addressing issues that matter to the players, and expanding access to reproductive healthcare is one of those key issues,” Colie Edison, the WNBA’s chief growth officer, said in the announcement. “It’s great to be working with a partner whose values align and authentically integrates into the health equity work our players are dedicated to.”