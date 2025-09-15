PatientPartner unveils “AI Mentor”, set to revolutionize pharma’s DTC marketing

PatientPartner has officially launched its innovative AI-powered "PerfectPatient" Mentor solution. Complementing PatientPartner's established MentorConnect matching platform, this latest AI technology aims to redefine how pharmaceutical companies connect, engage and retain patients.



For nearly a decade, PatientPartner has established itself as a leader in patient engagement through MentorConnect, its robust and highly scalable platform. MentorConnect pairs patients instantly with carefully vetted peer mentors who have successfully navigated similar diagnoses or treatments. By facilitating personalized, meaningful connections, the platform significantly enhances patient confidence, reduces anxiety and improves treatment adherence and outcomes. Trusted by major pharma and med-tech brands, MentorConnect has delivered measurable results across a variety of therapeutic areas, consistently demonstrating increased patient activation, retention and overall patient satisfaction.



Building upon this foundation, the “PerfectPatient” AI Mentor solution was developed in collaboration with industry-leading experts to leverage artificial intelligence by harnessing millions of real-world data points from past conversations of real patients on PatientPartner’s platform. This new offering adjusts patient personas in real-time, achieving a unique level of personalization and targeted engagement.



"The PerfectPatient Mentor represents the next evolution in patient engagement," said George Kramb, CEO of PatientPartner. "Our vision was to build upon the proven success of MentorConnect by integrating powerful artificial intelligence that personalizes interactions in real-time. This advanced approach ensures every patient receives timely, relatable, and compliant support, significantly enhancing their confidence, treatment adherence and overall healthcare journey. With PerfectPatient, we’re setting a new standard for how pharmaceutical brands can authentically and effectively connect with patients at scale."



Early results from pharmaceutical marketers involved in initial trials demonstrate the potential of the PerfectPatient Mentor. Reported outcomes include:

An increase in new patient starts , driven by targeted, personalized engagement and streamlined patient onboarding through the PerfectPatient Mentor.

, driven by targeted, personalized engagement and streamlined patient onboarding through the PerfectPatient Mentor. 95% engagement rate, with the average use time exceeding 14 minutes, which leads the industry in overall effectiveness and represents a significant increase above current patient support solutions.

which leads the industry in overall effectiveness and represents a significant increase above current patient support solutions. Positive behavior changes, reflected both in new patient starts and longer treatment adherence, resulting in measurably improved health outcomes, increased patient satisfaction and greater overall treatment efficacy.



Designed to integrate with existing pharmaceutical workflows, the PerfectPatient Mentor solution enhances operational efficiency and reduces complexities in patient navigation.



A fully deployed and customized PerfectPatient Mentor can be built for brands in under 45 days and is tailored to their specific treatment protocols and ideal patient profiles, ensuring rapid implementation and immediate results.



Its intuitive dashboard delivers real-time analytics, equipping pharmaceutical marketing teams with actionable insights to refine their patient marketing strategies.



With compliance at the forefront of its development, the PerfectPatient Mentor solution incorporates industry-leading compliance capabilities designed for pharmaceutical and med-tech companies. It adheres to HIPAA, GDPR and FDA guidelines, ensuring patient privacy, data security and regulatory compliance. Advanced encryption and secure data handling protocols enable pharmaceutical teams to implement personalized patient engagement strategies without compromising regulatory integrity, providing peace of mind alongside operational efficiency.



Each AI Mentor's knowledge base is uniquely customized to align precisely with a brand’s specific treatment protocols, legal and compliance documentation, medication guidelines, and full prescription information, ensuring guaranteed compliance with existing brand standards and FDA regulations.



Patrick Frank, COO of PatientPartner, emphasized the strategic vision behind the product's rapid deployment and rigorous compliance standards, stating, “Our vision was to combine seamless integration, unmatched scalability, and the industry's most advanced compliance framework—addressing pharma’s critical demand for personalized, secure patient engagement at scale. The PerfectPatient Mentor isn't just a step forward; it's a leap ahead for pharmaceutical companies aiming to elevate patient outcomes quickly and confidently.”



Addressing the industry's urgent need for advanced patient engagement tools, PatientPartner specifically created the PerfectPatient Mentor to manage the complexities and varied experiences within patient journeys. By offering precise patient targeting and real-time adaptability, the solution empowers marketers to deliver highly personalized and impactful patient interactions.



As patient’s expectations continue to evolve, the PerfectPatient Mentor positions pharmaceutical marketers and med-tech innovators at the forefront of personalized patient engagement. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, dynamic adaptability and rigorous compliance, this innovative solution sets a new standard for patient support and treatment activation. As we step further into this new era of patient engagement, PatientPartner invites industry leaders to explore how the PerfectPatient Mentor can drive meaningful outcomes for their patients and brands alike.



About PatientPartner

PatientPartner is a leading digital health platform that partners with pharmaceutical, med-tech, clinical research and healthcare organizations to deliver scalable, personalized patient engagement solutions. Combining real human mentorship with advanced AI, real-time analytics, and regulatory-grade infrastructure, PatientPartner helps brands improve adherence, increase ROI and build patient trust that lasts.



To learn more, visit www.patientpartner.com



Media Contact:

George Kramb

Co-Founder & CEO

[email protected]

(858) 444-6812

www.patientpartner.com

San Diego, CA