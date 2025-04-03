Novo's commercial strategy head hits the exit, prompting a slew of executive team shakeups

Novo Nordisk is shaking up its executive team as it bids adieu to its longtime head of commercial strategy and corporate affairs.

Camilla Sylvest is stepping down after a whopping 28 years at the company, where she started her career as a six-month trainee before climbing the corporate ladder to her most recent position of executive vice president in 2017.

Sylvest was appointed to the commercial strategy and corporate affairs role after a handful of other titles took her to several different regions, allowing her and her family to live in five countries around the world, the exec wrote in a LinkedIn post. In her seven years on Novo’s executive team, she helped to launch three blockbuster products and develop the company’s “long-term social and environmental goals.”

“It has been a tremendous privilege to work with so many skilled and kind colleagues in Novo Nordisk towards such a meaningful purpose,” Sylvest wrote. “While the job is never done, I feel ready to leave it to others and excited to make use of myself in new settings in the future.”

In recent years, the Denmark-born exec was at the commercial helm for significant launches including that of GLP-1 drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, which have brought Novo to new heights as one of the industry’s top revenue earners.

Now, in response to her departure, the drugmaker is redistributing her responsibilities across a few other executives.

Ludovic Helfgott, the company’s executive vice president of rare disease, will now add product and portfolio strategy across all therapeutic areas to his plate.

Senior vice president of product supply emerging technologies, Thilde Hummel Bøgebjerg, secured a promotion to executive vice president of quality, IT and environmental affairs, while executive vice president of people and organization Tania Sabroe is also taking on global communication duties in addition to her current responsibilities.

It’s the second significant leadership change at Novo as of late, with corporate vice president of obesity and global strategy development Morten Lammert moving to a newly created role at Roche, Bloomberg News reported last month. While Lammert hasn’t officially announced his departure, he’s reportedly slated to start at Roche as global therapeutic area head for cardiovascular, renal and metabolism on June 1, according to the news service.