NFL players to kick off ‘My Cause My Cleats’ with a focus on Type 1 diabetes

NFL players aim to boost awareness of Type 1 diabetes under a new charitable campaign.

The “My Cause My Cleats” campaign will see NFL players wear custom-painted cleats during some football games to raise awareness and funds for charitable causes.

In 2024, Type 1 diabetes has become a core theme, with Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens, Orlando Brown Jr. of the Cincinnati Bengals, Blake Ferguson of the Miami Dolphins, Collin Johnson of the Chicago Bears, Chad Muma of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Nate Peterman of the Chicago Bears, and Kevin Radar of the Tennessee Titans, all lacing up for the cause.

More than 1.4 million Americans are affected by Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease that causes the pancreas to produce little or no insulin. The disease typically hits at a young age, and is separate from Type 2 diabetes, which typically affects adults and can be related to obesity.

"The NFL players who support JDRF through the My Cause My Cleats exemplify the passion and determination at the heart of the Type 1 diabetes community," Kenya Felton, JDRF's director of PR and celebrity engagement, said in a statement.

“They serve as inspirations for many adults and children affected by T1D, demonstrating that with an understanding of T1D, effective management, and a good support system, you can overcome the challenges of the disease. Their support helps to increase awareness and is significant in helping JDRF advance life-changing breakthroughs in T1D research and advocacy initiatives.”