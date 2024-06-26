New CKD drugs are promising, but need stronger efficacy data, kidney docs say: GlobalData

Though a host of drugs currently under development are poised to massively expand the existing market for chronic kidney disease (CKD) treatments, they’ll need to go further to win the support of doctors, according to a new report.

The segment is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 20% over the course of a decade, according to GlobalData’s estimates. The report comprises the seven major markets of the U.S., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K. and Japan, though GlobalData noted that the U.S. will be a disproportionately large contributor to that growth, thanks to its higher prevalence of CKD and costs of prescription medications.

In total, the CKD market is forecast to balloon in size from $2.2 billion last year to $13.5 billion by 2033, during which time a range of new treatments are on track to make their debuts.

Among those now in development are ProKidney’s cell therapy rilparencel, also known as React, and AstraZeneca’s combinations of zibotentan and dapagliflozin, and balcinrenone and dapagliflozin—all of which are currently in clinical trials. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk is also exploring a potential expanded indication for Ozempic in CKD.

Just last month, Novo shared results from its FLOW study of once-weekly Ozempic’s ability to reduce the risk of major kidney disease events in patients with both CKD and Type 2 diabetes.

With a median follow-up period of nearly three and a half years, the study found that participants treated with the GLP-1 had an average 24% risk reduction compared to those assigned to the placebo group, and their rate of kidney function decline was “significantly slower.” Additionally, semaglutide was shown to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events by 18% and all-cause mortality by 20%.

Following that data drop, Novo confirmed that it will pursue expanded approvals for Ozempic in the U.S. and Europe by the end of this year.

Despite the promising results from the studies of those and other potential new CKD therapeutics so far, according to GlobalData, many kidney doctors have yet to be convinced to shake up their existing CKD treatment standards and have “mixed views” about tacking on another drug to their patients’ current regimens.

“It will be easier for new drug entrants to capture CKD market share if they offer a novel mechanism of action or help to improve compliance,” Kajal Jaddoo, senior pharma analyst at GlobalData, said in the report. “Overall, nephrologists surveyed by GlobalData have indicated that the pipeline for CKD is somewhat promising, but a significant improvement in efficacy would have to be demonstrated by any therapy for it to become either a replacement or add-on to the existing therapies.”